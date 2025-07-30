Africa's most successful women's football nations

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations has been Africa's premier women's football competition since 1998, serving as the continent's World Cup qualifier and showcasing the best female talent across the region.

The most recent tournament took place in July 2025 in Morocco, with Nigeria claiming their 10th title after beating hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final. Morocco became the first country to host back-to-back WAFCON editions, having also staged the 2022 tournament.

They will also host the next WAFCON in 2026.

Nigeria

Nigeria's Super Falcons are absolutely dominant, having won an incredible 10 titles including their latest victory in 2024, when they beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final.

The Super Falcons won seven straight tournaments from 1991-2006 before their streak was broken. In the recent tournament, defending champions South Africa were eliminated by record champions Nigeria in the semi-finals.

Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea interrupted Nigeria's dominance by winning their first title in 2008, then claimed a second trophy in 2012 on home soil. Both victories came as tournament hosts, proving home advantage can work wonders.

South Africa

South Africa 2022 WAFCON Champions

The Banyana Banyana broke new ground by winning the 2022 edition, becoming only the third nation to lift the trophy. However, they were defending champions in 2024 but couldn't retain their crown.

Morocco

Morocco women's team

Morocco have now suffered final heartbreak twice in a row, losing to South Africa in 2022 and Nigeria in 2024, both times as tournament hosts. Despite their recent struggles, Morocco remain among only three nations outside the previous winners to reach the tournament final.

Ghana and Cameroon

Both Ghana and Cameroon have reached finals but never managed to get over the line, remaining among Africa's strongest women's football nations despite lacking the ultimate prize.

Ghana recently won bronze at the 2024 WAFCON by beating South Africa via penalty shootout. The Black Queens have been close to win the ultimate on several occasions but missed out.

Meanwhile, their new coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren is confident Ghana can soon win a WAFCON tournament after leading a young team to third place finish in Morocco.

List of Africa's most successful women's football nations