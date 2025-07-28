Meet Michelle Agyemang – Ghanaian teenager who saved England at Women’s EURO 2025

Michelle Agyemang, born on February 3, 2006 in South Ockendon, Essex, is one of the brightest young talents in English football.

A forward for Arsenal and the England national team, she rose to fame during UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, where she played a crucial role in England’s triumph and was crowned the Young Player of the Tournament.

Her determination, skill, and knack for scoring goals have made her one of the most exciting prospects in the Women’s Super League.

Michelle Agyemang's family loves football

Young Michelle Agyemang

Of Ghanaian heritage, Agyemang grew up in a football-loving household. While her father supports Manchester United, her siblings favour Chelsea and West Ham, but Michelle’s heart has always belonged to Arsenal.

Inspired by former Gunners stars Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott, she joined Arsenal’s youth academy at just six years old. Her rise through the ranks was rapid; by the 2022–23 season, she was the top scorer for Arsenal’s academy teams.

Making her senior debut

Michelle Agyemang

Agyemang made her senior debut for Arsenal at 16 in a 4–0 victory over Leicester City in November 2022. Her first senior goal came in the Women’s FA Cup against Leeds United in January 2023, earning a nomination for Arsenal’s Goal of the Month.

A loan spell at Watford followed, where she scored crucial goals despite an injury setback, and in 2024 she gained further experience with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Shining on the international stage

Internationally, Agyemang has represented England at every youth level, scoring freely for the under-16s, under-17s, under-19s, and under-23s. She earned her first senior call-up in April 2025 and scored just 41 seconds into her debut against Belgium.

Her performances at Euro 2025 were exceptional, including vital late goals against Sweden and Italy, which propelled England to the final. Coming on as a substitute, she helped the Lionesses defeat Spain on penalties to win their second European title.

Living up to her name - saving England

But before the dramatic final, Agyemang, whose name means “saviour of the nation” in Akan, saved England twice.

Agyemang had scored late equalisers against Sweden in the quarter-final and Italy in the semis to keep Sarina Wiegman's side in contention.

The 19-year-old played only 138 minutes of the competition in Switzerland and did not start a single match. However, her clutch goals when all it was almost over for the Lionesses earned her the best young player of the tournament at the Euro 2025.

She’s now the first black female footballer to win an individual award at the women’s Euros.

Still only 19, Agyemang is already seen as the future of English football. Her combination of pace, composure, and goal-scoring instinct has drawn comparisons to some of the game’s greats.