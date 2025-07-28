Yango Group Chief Business Officer meets President Mahama to deepen public-private partnerships, affirm long-term commitment to the Ghanaian market

The Yango Group Chief Business Officer, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo, met with H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana. The high-level engagement forms part of Yango’s ongoing commitment to social impact, economic growth and driving sustainable development through public-private collaboration in Ghana.

The meeting, held at the Jubilee House, focused on Yango’s growing impact in Ghana’s digital mobility and technology ecosystem, its vision for long-term investment, and strategic alignment with the government’s 24-hour economy and youth empowerment agenda.

President Mahama commended Yango’s role in enhancing urban mobility, supporting youth innovation through local hackathons, and promoting private sector leadership in Ghana’s digital economy. The President welcomed the company’s intention to deepen its investment and expand partnerships across key sectors.

“To make the 24-hour economy a reality, we need strong and forward-looking partners. Digital platforms like Yango which are powered by technology and operate across time zones can actively contribute to this model. The goal is to generate economic value around the clock, and platforms like Yango are well-positioned to support that. Women, particularly those operating at the micro and market level, are the true backbone of our economy. They’re not just active, they’re responsible, reliable contributors. If we can partner with platforms like Yango to help these women formalise their businesses and access digital tools, we won’t just grow national revenue — we’ll create real, tangible value in people’s homes and communities. This is not just about a company coming to do business ,it’s about aligning efforts. If we work together strategically, we can formalise sectors, support job creation, and open up new channels for economic growth that reach people at every level of society.” said President Mahama.

During the discussion, the Yango Group CBO highlighted the company’s achievements since entering the Ghanaian market—including the creation of thousands of economic opportunities for drivers and service partners, the rollout of innovative urban mobility solutions, and successful partnerships with local stakeholders in education, road safety, and digital skills development.

“Our meeting with President Mahama reinforces Yango’s strong commitment to Ghana,” said Adeniyi Adebayo. We recognize the unique potential of this country, and we are here not just as a technology company, but as a long-term partner to the country and people of Ghana. Together, we can shape the future of smart mobility, create decent jobs, and support Ghana’s digital and economic goals.”

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Hon. Samuel Nartey George (MP), led the delegation which included Adeniyi Adebayo, Chief Business Officer of Yango Group, Maxim Kozlov, Global Head of Public Policy at Yango Group, Zanyiwe Asare, Vice President & Head of Public Policy (Africa) , Tom Ofonime, Country Manager, Yango Ride in Ghana and Manuel Koduah, Country Manager for Yango Delivery in Ghana.

Ghana was the second African country where Yango launched its services, following Côte d’Ivoire. Since entering the market in 2019, Yango has expanded from ride-hailing to include package and cargo delivery. Today, the company works with local transport partners and businesses to offer practical, technology-driven services adapted to everyday needs. In addition to its core operations, Yango also supports a number of community initiatives — from subsidized health services and insurance coverage for drivers, to youth-focused programs in education, sports, and digital skills development.