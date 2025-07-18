Ballon d'Or power rankings: Top 10 contenders after Chelsea's Club World Cup win over PSG

Chelsea's stunning victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final has sent shockwaves through the football world and dramatically altered the Ballon d'Or landscape.

The Blues' triumph means PSG's quadruple dreams have been shattered, potentially affecting several of their star players' chances of claiming football's most coveted individual prize.

With the awards ceremony coming close, here's how the top 10 candidates look like currently, as provided by Goal.

Ballon d’Or top 10 rankings for July 2025:

10. Nuno Mendes (PSG)

The Portuguese left-back has been exceptional with seven goals, 12 assists, and 18 clean sheets. His defensive masterclass against Mohamed Salah in the Champions League last 16 and crucial contributions in both legs against Aston Villa caught voters' attention.

His Nations League final performance against Spain further boosted his credentials, though full-backs rarely feature this high in Ballon d'Or voting.

9. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)

The Georgian winger's 15 goals and 13 assists helped both PSG and Napoli to title success before his January move to Paris. His electric Champions League moments, particularly that stunning quarter-final goal against Aston Villa, have certainly impressed voters. A second Golden Ball nomination looks certain.

8. Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

With 13 goals, 17 assists, and 26 clean sheets, the Moroccan has established himself as arguably the world's best right-back. His knack for scoring crucial goals in the Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final for Luis Enrique's side should earn him a top 10 spot.

7. Desire Doué (PSG)

The teenager's 16 goals and 16 assists in his debut PSG season have been remarkable. Despite not always starting, he made every minute count and produced one of the great European final performances. His two assists in the Coupe de France final showed he's already a big-game player.

6. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Despite 46 goals, Mbappé's Real Madrid move hasn't gone to plan. A stunning hat-trick against Manchester City showed his quality, but Real's Champions League exit to Arsenal and losing the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona have hurt his chances. He'll have to settle for the European Golden Shoe.

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool's Egyptian king managed 36 goals and 24 assists while leading the Reds to the Premier League title. However, their shock Champions League exit in the last 16 and Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle have seriously damaged his chances of becoming Africa's first Ballon d'Or winner since 1995.

4. Raphinha (Barcelona)

Raphinha hat-trick powers Barcelona to Champions League revenge over Bayern Munich

The Brazilian has been Barcelona's most decisive player with 39 goals and 25 assists, spearheading their domestic treble. Many argue he's been more influential than his younger teammate Yamal, though his lack of Champions League success might count against him.

3. Vitinha (PSG)

The Portuguese midfielder has been PSG's heartbeat, earning Xavi comparisons for his masterful displays. Eight goals and eight assists don't tell the full story of his influence in PSG's treble-winning campaign. His performances in Portugal's Nations League triumph have only boosted his credentials further.

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

At just 18, Yamal could become the youngest ever Ballon d'Or winner with his remarkable 21 goals and 26 assists. The Barcelona wonderkid led his team to a domestic treble and produced stunning Champions League performances, particularly against Inter in the semi-finals. His age works in his favour as voters love a breakthrough story.

1. Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)

The French winger has finally lived up to his potential this season, bagging 37 goals and 16 assists while helping PSG win the Champions League, Ligue 1, and domestic cups.