Ballon d’Or power rankings (June 2025) - Why Dembele is favourite over Lamine Yamal

Ousmane Dembélé is one of the top contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or following Paris Saint-Germain's historic Champions League triumph, with the French winger's remarkable transformation finally delivering on his immense potential after years of frustration.

The 28-year-old's stellar campaign saw him spearhead PSG's long-awaited European success, contributing crucial goals at Anfield and the Emirates during the knockout stages before providing two assists in the final.

His performances have catapulted him to the summit of football's most prestigious individual award race.

However, some still argue Barcelona duo Raphinha and Lamine Yamal deserve to be awarded the “best player in the world” after an impressive season.

So, with only three months to the official Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday, September 22nd at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, who’s the ultimate favourite?

Here’s the top five of the latest Ballon d’or power rankings as provided by Goal.

5. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

The French superstar's first season at Real Madrid produced 43 goals and five assists, including a stunning hat-trick against Manchester City that announced his arrival at the Bernabéu.

However, Madrid's disappointing end to the campaign - losing the Champions League to Arsenal, Copa del Rey final to Barcelona, and La Liga title to their Clasico rivals - has damaged his chances despite winning the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup.

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool's Egyptian King rediscovered his best form under new manager Arne Slot, recording 36 goals and 24 assists as the Reds cruised to the Premier League title.

The 32-year-old recently ended speculation about his future by signing a new two-year contract, though his Ballon d'Or hopes took a hit following Liverpool's shock Champions League last-16 exit and his poor showing in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle.

3. Raphinha (Barcelona)

The Brazilian winger proved his doubters wrong with a sensational season, contributing 39 goals and 25 assists to Barcelona's domestic success.

Initially expected to be sold last summer if Nico Williams had joined, Raphinha instead became the most decisive player in Barca's electric front three, playing the finest football of his career to help secure the treble.

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

At just 17, the Barcelona wonderkid continues to rewrite football history with 19 goals and 26 assists in his breakthrough campaign. The Spanish teenager helped Barca claim a domestic treble - La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España, whilst producing some breathtaking Champions League displays, particularly against Inter Milan in the semi-finals.

No player has won the Ballon d'Or before turning 21, but Yamal appears destined to break that record in the coming years.

1. Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain)

The former Barcelona star enjoyed his most productive season ever, bagging 35 goals and 15 assists whilst helping PSG secure an incredible quadruple - Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophée des Champions.

After years of inconsistency since leaving Borussia Dortmund, Dembélé has finally found his groove in the French capital, particularly after the turn of the year when his form reached new heights.