Not everyone walks away from the WASSCE with straight As – and that’s perfectly all right. Sometimes, circumstances beyond your control affect your academic performance. But a low score doesn’t mean your dreams of attending university are over.

In fact, several institutions in Ghana have created alternative pathways to help students pursue higher education despite less-than-ideal results.

From diploma and foundation programmes to mature student admissions and remedial courses, these universities offer opportunities for those determined to succeed, regardless of their WASSCE outcomes.

10 Universities in Ghana That Accept Low WASSCE Scores

Here are 10 universities in Ghana that accept students with low WASSCE grades — and how they support them in building a better academic and professional future:

1. University of Education, Winneba (UEW)

UEW, renowned for its focus on teacher training, understands that students develop at different paces. For those who may not have met the standard requirements, the university offers diploma, certificate, and access programmes. After successfully completing these, students may transition into full degree programmes.

Pro tip: UEW also offers mature student entry and sandwich courses to accommodate working individuals.

2. University for Development Studies (UDS)

Based in Tamale, UDS provides a practical, community-based learning model. The university offers diploma entry routes for applicants with low grades, especially for programmes that are not highly competitive.

Pro tip: UDS offers flexible admission cut-offs and unique experiential learning models.

3. Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)

Often seen as an elite institution, GIMPA also opens its doors to students who may need a fresh start through pre-degree and diploma programmes. These courses are tailored for working-class students with evening and weekend options.

Pro tip: Successful diploma students can upgrade to a full undergraduate degree.

READ MORE: Ibrahim Mahama reveals plans for his Museum after Despite Automobile Museum launch

4. Valley View University

As a private Christian institution, Valley View emphasises character building and academic discipline. The university accepts students with poor results into remedial and preparatory programmes before they progress to undergraduate degrees, particularly in Business, IT, and Theology.

Pro tip: The institution’s values-based education system prepares students for both academic and moral excellence.

READ MORE:KOD recounts how he used to sell cassettes for Despite during secondary school days

5. Wisconsin International University College

Wisconsin has a track record of admitting students with grades such as D7, E8, or F9 through foundation or access courses. These preparatory courses offer students a chance to re-sit failed subjects and qualify for full-time degrees in Nursing, IT, and Business.

Pro tip: Wisconsin has a strong campus life, excellent facilities, and top-notch nursing programmes.

6. Pentecost University

Pentecost University offers pre-degree and certificate courses for students who couldn’t meet regular cut-off points. These programmes equip students with the academic foundation needed to transition into undergraduate studies.

Pro tip: Pentecost offers partial scholarships for financially disadvantaged but determined students.

7. Central University

This prominent private institution has flexible entry pathways for applicants with low WASSCE grades. Students can begin with diploma courses in Business, Communication, or Theology, and later advance to degree programmes.

Pro tip: Central University strongly encourages entrepreneurship and innovation.

8. Radford University College

Radford is ideal for creative and hands-on learners. If you have a flair for fashion, media, or ICT, Radford’s practical diploma and certificate courses can help you launch your career, even with poor WASSCE results.

Pro tip: Radford’s industry-focused programmes support skill acquisition and self-employment.

READ MORE: 10 best courses to study in Ghana for quick employment

9. All Nations University

All Nations is known for offering diploma-level entry to students with weak results, particularly in disciplines like Engineering and Business Administration. With hard work, students can progress to full-time undergraduate programmes by their second year.

Pro tip: The university places strong emphasis on discipline and academic excellence.

READ MORE: Top 10 richest kings in Africa 2025

10. KAAF University College

KAAF accepts lower WASSCE grades for diploma and access programmes in Engineering, Business, and Law. The school promotes a hands-on approach to learning and provides flexible weekday and weekend class options.

Pro tip: Students receive close mentorship to help them meet academic standards and succeed.

Your WASSCE results may be part of your story, but they are not the final chapter. These universities are providing meaningful opportunities for students who are ready to work hard and rise above initial setbacks.

“Your current grade is not your final grade in life,” what matters most is what you do next. Whether it’s starting with a diploma, retaking a few subjects, or joining an access programme, Ghana has room for every learner willing to try again.