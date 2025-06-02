Patapaa's funeral performance sparks reactions linking Sarkodie’s 2018 ‘prophecy'

Ghanaian musician Justice Amoa, popularly known as Patapaa, has once again found himself at the centre of public discourse after a video surfaced showing him performing at the funeral of fellow artiste Kwaw Kese’s late mother, Madam Yaa Serwaa. The funeral was held on Saturday, 31st May 2025, in Agona Swedru, located in Ghana’s Central Region.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Patapaa was among numerous celebrities who attended the service to offer their condolences to Kwaw Kese and his family. In multiple clips circulating online, the One Corner hitmaker is seen delivering a high-energy performance at the solemn event, dancing and entertaining mourners with some of his signature songs and moves.

Patapaa’s lively performance reignited debate online, with many social media users recalling a past lyrical reference made by celebrated rapper Sarkodie in 2018. The two-time BET award winner, while featuring on rapper Ypee’s Meye Guy Remix—which also included Medikal—had rapped a controversial line mentioning Patapaa.

In what was widely interpreted as a lyrical jab at the time, Sarkodie stated that had it not been for his success and financial breakthrough, Patapaa might have ended up performing at his (Sarkodie’s) funeral.

Despite the perceived insult, Patapaa initially expressed no offence. He even remarked that he felt honoured to have his name mentioned by an artiste of Sarkodie's calibre, stating that it showed he had a promising future in the music industry and that Sarkodie possibly foresaw his potential.

However, Patapaa later changed his stance. In a 2021 interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the musician described Sarkodie's lyrics as disrespectful and offensive. He admitted he had grown to resent the rapper, asserting that the verse exposed him to ridicule and gave others in the industry permission to mock him in their music.

Since then, Patapaa has openly criticised Sarkodie in various interviews and has extended his disapproval to the rapper’s wife, Tracy Owusu-Addo, despite calls for restraint. Supporters of Sarkodie have maintained that the line was metaphorical and not intended as an insult.

Ghanaians react on social media

The timing and nature of Patapaa’s recent funeral performance have stirred fresh commentary online, with many suggesting Sarkodie’s controversial line has come to pass.

CrissWaddle commented: At this point, King Sark's prophecy has manifested. Oh menua Berma ye ama Sarkodie anya yɛn wɔ one corner." Ing. Kwame Addae said: "Sarkodie is a prophet ." Allohsarkcess commented: "Sarkodie is always a prophet." Spanktee said: "This guy must apologise to Sarkodie." Baba Yusha wrote: "What Sark talk wey you diss am no, eno be ein this? " Ara_ba commented: "Wei Sarkodie would just be watching this video and will say to his wife “s3 me Kaa y3” wama atanfo) Anya wo sei."