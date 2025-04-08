Who claims Sarkodie's career is dead? These 10 songs prove them wrong

Sarkodie born Michael Owusu Addo isn’t merely a rapper; he is a cultural icon. Over the past 15+ years, he has crafted a musical journey that blends lyrical excellence with national pride, firmly establishing himself as one of Ghana’s most influential musicians.

From the gritty rap battles to the global stage, Sarkodie’s rise has been a story of resilience and reinvention. With seven studio albums, numerous chart-topping singles, and accolades such as the BET Award for Best International Flow (2019) and VGMA Artiste of the Decade, his artistry remains unmatched.

What makes him stand out is not just the acclaim but the way he fuses Twi and English into a distinct sound that balances hiplife, hip-hop, and Afrobeats.

READ MORE: Big Akwes refuses to apologise after facing backlash over Cina Soul comments

These ten tracks showcase the brilliance of a career still soaring in 2025:

1. Babe (feat. Mugeez)

A breakthrough from his debut album Makye, this song paired Sarkodie’s fierce delivery with Mugeez’s smooth vocals. It marked his transition from underground star to mainstream contender.

2. I'm In Love With You (feat. Efya)

From Rapperholic, this collaboration introduced a softer side of Sarkodie. “It was the beginning of a beautiful musical synergy with Efya,” fans say, as her soulful voice meshed perfectly with his introspective verses.

3. U Go Kill Me (feat. E.L)

A game-changer from Rapperholic, this Azonto anthem sparked a global dance craze. Backed by Nshorna Muzick’s beat, Sarkodie and E.L. created a track that became a cultural phenomenon.

4. Dangerous (feat. E.L)

Reuniting with E.L., Sarkodie proved he wasn’t a one-hit Azonto wonder. This follow-up showcased his consistency and further cemented his role as a trendsetter.

5. Adonai (feat. Castro)

Arguably Sarkodie’s most iconic hit, Adonai soared with emotional resonance, especially following Castro’s tragic disappearance. “This is more than a song—it’s a tribute,” fans often reflect.

6. Pain Killer (feat. Runtown)

Featured on Highest, this breezy Afrobeat track blends romance and rhythm, becoming a continental hit. Runtown’s hook added an irresistible groove that made it radio gold.

7. Country Side (feat. Black Sherif)

This cross-generational collaboration highlights mutual respect. Sarkodie’s seasoned artistry complements Black Sherif’s raw energy, making Country Side a symbolic moment of mentorship and unity.

8. Non-Living Thing (feat. Oxlade)

From the No Pressure album, this emotional Afro-fusion piece dives into heartbreak and betrayal. Oxlade’s haunting vocals and Sarkodie’s lyrical depth make it unforgettable.

9. Can’t Let You Go (feat. King Promise)

A heartfelt tribute to his wife, this Black Love single features real wedding footage, enhancing its sincerity. It blends romance, commitment, and strong visuals into a lasting anthem.

READ MORE: Top 10 African countries making big money from music

10. Original

Released as a birthday gift to fans in 2013, Original is a no-feature track that screams confidence. With a booming beat by Fortune Dane, it remains a staple of Sarkodie’s live sets.