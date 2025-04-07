Top 10 African countries making big money from music

South Africa emerged as the top earner in Sub-Saharan Africa’s music industry in 2024, generating an impressive $33 million in recorded music revenue.

The figures were released by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) "Global Music Report 2024", spotlighting the country’s robust music infrastructure and streaming adoption.

Top performing countries

Egypt followed closely with $30 million, while Nigeria, often considered Africa’s musical giant, secured third place with $27 million. These three nations significantly outpaced their continental peers, underscoring the influence of well-established music industries and stronger economic frameworks.

Below is a summary of the top ten African countries by music revenue:

Rank Country Revenue 1 South Africa $33 million 2 Egypt $30 million 3 Nigeria $27 million 4 Zimbabwe $13 million 5 Morocco $13 million 6 Kenya $9 million 7 Algeria $7 million 8 Sudan $4 million 9 Cameroon $4 millionn

10 Tunisia $3 million

Streaming dominates revenue streams

The IFPI report revealed that streaming accounted for “67.3 percent of global recorded music revenue” and contributed “24.5 percent in the Sub-Saharan African region.” This shift highlights the growing dependence on digital platforms for music consumption and income generation across the continent.

However, experts caution that economic conditions continue to influence how much revenue different countries can earn. Regions with higher income levels are more likely to afford paid streaming services, explaining the revenue gap among African nations.

Growth in streaming despite economic challenges

Despite disparities, Sub-Saharan Africa recorded the highest streaming growth rate globally in 2023—“a remarkable 34.7 percent,” the IFPI noted. This trend is expected to continue as internet access and mobile penetration improve.

Supporting this trajectory, Spotify reported significant growth in income for Nigerian artists on its platform. Over the past seven years, their streaming earnings surged by “2,500 percent to ₦25 billion (equivalent to $28.65 million as of December 2023).” Meanwhile, South African artists earned approximately “256 million rands ($14.01 million),” according to Spotify.

As streaming becomes more dominant, the challenge for African countries will be to strengthen their digital infrastructure, make platforms more accessible, and promote local talent. Bridging the economic gap is vital if the continent is to fully capitalise on the explosive potential of its music industry.