Lali X Lola cut their signature red hair for peace between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Ghanaian twin music duo Lali X Lola have made headlines with a symbolic gesture aimed at promoting peace within the country’s music industry. Known for their bold, bright red hairstyles, the sisters have now shaved their heads to call for unity between rival dancehall giants Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

In a heartfelt press statement, the twins, who admire both artistes, challenged the culture of division among fans and industry players. They questioned the necessity of ongoing rivalries, especially between supporters of Shatta Movement and Bhim Nation.

Lola has a soft spot for Shatta Movement—the raw energy, the passion. Lali? She loves the spirit of Bhim Nation—the messages, the melodies. But guess what? they wrote.

Lola dances to Stonebwoy’s tracks with pure joy. And Lali? She lights up when Shatta Wale drops a banger. So why must we be forced to choose sides when both artistes have supported our journey and given us the chance to perform? Why must fans fight? Why should promoters and security hesitate to put two legends on one stage? they questioned.

Since their emergence on the music scene, Lali X Lola have become known for their eye-catching red hair. But this defining feature is now gone—cut off, they say, as an offering for harmony in the Ghanaian music space.

We’re shaving off our signature red hair—our crown, our identity—not as a fashion statement, but as a stand for peace. For unity. For Ghana music, they declared.

“We dream of a moment where Shatta and Stonebwoy can share a stage without fear—where it becomes a headline for the world to celebrate, not a security concern. We’re weary of the division. We’re over the turf wars. We’re tired of watching greatness operate in silos,” they added.

The duo closed their message with a quote from prominent DJ and media personality Merqury Quaye, urging the entire industry to move past conflict.

It’s time to stop the fight… double the muscle to speed the hustle for the sake of tomorrow.