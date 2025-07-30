PNP petitions GTEC to audit educational credentials of all Mahama appointees

The People’s National Party (PNP) has petitioned the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to initiate an immediate audit of the educational credentials of all appointees under the administration of President John Mahama.

In a petition dated July 30 and signed by National Chairperson, Janet Asana Nabla, the PNP stated that the request follows recent controversy surrounding an alleged surge in fake doctorate degrees. The party argued that the audit should not be limited to holders of PhDs, but must also include individuals with diplomas, bachelor's degrees and master’s degrees.

It noted:

In light of the increasing prevalence of fake academic certifications in our public institutions, this verification exercise should also be expanded to include all public sector workers, especially those who obtained their academic qualifications from institutions outside Ghana.

The PNP contended that the rise in fake certificates undermines integrity and erodes public trust in the country’s educational system.

It further recommended that GTEC develop and maintain a secure, accessible online database containing information on all legitimate certificates issued by accredited institutions in Ghana.

This will enable both public and private employers to verify academic credentials before offering appointments or employment. Such a system will ensure that only qualified individuals occupy critical roles in national development.

In addition, the PNP proposed that GTEC secure independent and sustainable funding by introducing a mandatory verification fee for all students entering tertiary institutions. According to the party, this fee would support ongoing efforts in certificate verification, monitoring and academic assessment.

A country that fails to scrutinise the educational background of its leaders and workforce is bound to face persistent economic and governance challenges. Individuals who resort to fake certifications demonstrate a lack of integrity, and no nation can develop on the foundation of deceit.