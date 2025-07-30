We’ll use all necessary force to restore law and order in Bawku - Ghana Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces has vowed to employ all necessary means to restore law and order in Bawku and its surrounding areas, amid ongoing ethnic clashes that have resulted in multiple deaths and widespread destruction of property.

In a statement dated 29 July, the Armed Forces announced that, upon the directive of President John Mahama, it has transitioned from peacekeeping to peace enforcement operations in Bawku.

According to the statement, this shift has become necessary in light of recent clashes and reprisal attacks that continue to threaten peace and security in the region. These incidents include the killing of a student from Bawku Senior High School and the burning of the residence of the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga.

The statement read:

This transition to peace enforcement has become necessary due to activities of armed elements that have intermittently resulted in violence, reprisal attacks and innocent deaths, highlighting a dangerous pattern that threatens not only Bawku but also the peace and security of our dear nation.

The Ghana Armed Forces disclosed that operations under the new directive would cover Bawku, Binduri, Nalerigu and Zebilla. This peace enforcement phase will involve robust and purposeful military action to enhance community protection and ensure calm is restored in affected areas.

It vowed to use all necessary force to ensure order:

The military will use all necessary force to restore law and order during its operations and call on all citizens to adhere to law and order, including all agreed restrictions during the period. The renewed curfew period of the affected areas is from 2:00pm to 6:00am and will be enforced to the letter.