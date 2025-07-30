Why Fatau Dauda’s experience will determine Ghana’s performance at 2026 World Cup

For anyone who has keenly followed Ghana football over the years, it's a no-brainer that the decision to pick Richard Ofori over any other goalkeeper for the disastrous 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was not based on football grounds.

What was more surprising was naming him the first-choice goalkeeper despite data showing he was the least prepared among Lawrence Ati Zigi and Joseph Wollacott.

Unsurprisingly, his unpardonable errors against Mozambique at Alassane Ouattara Stadium, in Abidjan, single-handedly knocked Ghana out of the tournament after the Black Stars had taken a two-goal lead.

All was set for Chris Hughton’s side to progress before that disaster of Ofori touching the ball led to the Mambas equalising with two stoppage-time goals.

This whole situation could have easily been avoided. Ofori was not supposed to be at the tournament in the first place.

Almost two years later, Ghana is preparing for another major tournament, and the man to man the post if they finally secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, remains an open race.

The man to make that call this time will be none other than experienced goalkeeper Fatau Dauda. Dauda, now 40, was in post at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and 12 years later will be in charge of naming Ghana’s shot-stopper if they qualify for a fifth Mundial.

Making the right call

Dauda can’t afford to make the same mistake his predecessor did, and he understands what’s at stake. He also understands that being a former goalkeeper is not enough to fully grasp the changing dynamics of modern-day football.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Taiye Taiwo for RG.org, he admitted:

Coaching is good when you have the passion. I love football, so I knew I would remain in the cycle, especially in goalkeeping. I need to train the next generation to meet the modern trend of goalkeeping, not like how we were trained before. The game is always changing.

Dauda continued:

There are levels to coaching. Some coaches have zero knowledge about training goalkeepers, while [some] of us use our past experience as players, which helps, but it’s not enough. You need to understand methodology, game analysis, biomechanics, and even psychology.

According to him, goalkeeping talent is abundant in Africa, albeit there’s a knowledge gap with regards to coaching and the right training methods. Despite this, Dauda believes it’s just a matter of time for Africa to get it right.

We will get there with the next generation, I believe.

Shaping the next generation of African goalkeepers

Dauda currently heads the goalkeeping department at Right to Dream Academy, and says his team is up to speed with the changing levels in training goalkeepers.

We have our own style of goalkeeping at Right to Dream, which aligns with modern world football. But across the continent, we need more coaching education, more resources for goalkeeper trainers, and better focus on the physical and psychological demands of the position.

Game understanding, position-specific conditioning, and anticipation skills are areas where many African goalkeepers lag because of how and what they’re taught.

The ex-Enyimba and Orlando Pirates goalie clearly understands what is expected of the modern goalkeeper. With this knowledge of the game, he will be crucial in deciding who stands between the sticks for the Black Stars at the expanded FIFA World Cup if they make it.

Ghanaians can’t overlook the goalkeeping department going into the last round of World Cup qualifiers. And even though Ghana currently top their group with 15 points, qualification is not secured yet.