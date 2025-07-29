Ghana will win the WAFCON soon - Black Queens coach confident after winning bronze

Ghana's women's national team coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren believes his side can win the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in future tournaments following their bronze medal performance in Morocco.

The Black Queens secured third place at the continental championship after defeating South Africa on penalties, marking their return to the competition since 2018.

Speaking to journalists upon the team's arrival in Accra on Monday, the Swiss tactician expressed confidence in his squad's potential to claim the ultimate prize. Bjorkegren said:

Tactical aspect, we learnt from the first game and we did some small changes. The future is really bright in Ghana, so we need to keep working hard. We can see how close we are, so of course we know we can win it [the AFCON].

Black Queens finish third at 2024 WAFCON

Ghana's campaign began poorly with a defeat to South Africa in their opening group fixture. They followed this with a draw against Mali before securing qualification to the knockout stage with a victory over Tanzania.

The Black Queens found their form in the quarter-finals, eliminating Algeria to reach the last four. However, they were unable to overcome hosts Morocco in the semi-final, falling short of a place in the final.

The team showed character in the third-place play-off, defeating South Africa in a penalty shootout to claim the bronze medal and cap off their most successful AFCON campaign in six years.

Bjorkegren believes the team’s progress in the just-ended tournament can push them to compete for the ultimate at future competitions.