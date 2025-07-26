WAFCON 2024: Black Queens defeat South Africa on penalties to win bronze medal

Ghana’s Black Queens have secured a stunning third-place finish at the 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a tense 4-3 penalty shootout win over South Africa in Casablanca.

The bronze medal match, held at Stade Larbi Zaouli on Friday night, ended 1-1 after regular time, culminating in a dramatic penalty showdown.

This victory marks a major moment for the Black Queens, who avenged their 2-0 group-stage loss to South Africa and mirrored their previous bronze win over Banyana Banyana at WAFCON 2016.

First-Half Dominance from South Africa

South Africa took control in the first half, with Nonhlanhla Mthandi breaking the deadlock just before halftime with a powerful long-range strike that left Ghana’s defence stunned. The reigning champions looked poised to build on their lead, dominating possession and dictating the pace.

Ghana Strikes Back After the Break

Ghana emerged from the break revitalised. Their persistence paid off in the 68th minute when a miscommunication in South Africa’s defence led to an own goal by goalkeeper Andile Dlamini after Alice Kusi’s blocked header bounced awkwardly in the box.

Both sides had chances to snatch victory late on—Evelyn Badu hit the crossbar in stoppage time, while Linda Motlhalo forced a smart save from Ghana’s keeper Cynthia Konlan, but neither team could find the winner before penalties.

Penalty Shootout Drama

In the shootout, Cynthia Konlan was the hero for Ghana, saving spot kicks from Hildah Magaia and Sibulele Holweni. Ghana’s Alice Kusi, Josephine Bonsu, Jennifer Cudjoe, and Nancy Amoh calmly converted their attempts, overcoming an early miss by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah. South Africa’s Jermaine Seoposenwe and Motlhalo found the net, but it wasn’t enough.

A Resurgence Under Kim Björkegren

Under the guidance of head coach Kim Björkegren, the Black Queens have shown remarkable resilience throughout the tournament. This bronze medal not only redeems their early loss to South Africa but also symbolises their resurgence on the African football stage.