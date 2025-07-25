Jay Z's Roc Nation signs two talented Ghanaian teenagers in Africa takeover

American rapper and business mogul Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) has snapped up two promising Ghanaian teenagers as part of a major push into African football talent.

Ali Umar, 18, from Koforidua Semper Fi and 17-year-old Joseph Narbi of Benab FC are among eight young African players signed by RNSI as the agency expands its operations across six countries on the continent.

Narbi caught attention during the 2024 WAFU U17 tournament and has already sparked interest from Denmark's AC Horsens and Austrian giants RB Salzburg. AC Horsens reportedly reached an agreement with the Kumasi-based club to sign Narbi back in March 2025.

Joseph Narbi

Meanwhile, Umar has been making waves in Ghana's Division One League, earning call-ups to both the Ghana Under-17 and Under-20 national teams.

The pair headline a diverse group of signings that includes South African talents Siyabonga Mabena from Mamelodi Sundowns and Neo Bohloko from Kaizer Chiefs.

Ali Umar

Nigerian midfielder Ifeoluwa Adewale Olowoporoku, who recently trialled with Swedish club IFK Göteborg, also joins the roster alongside players from Guinea, Gambia and Zimbabwe.

Rock Nation's expansion into Africa

Nathan Campbell, RNSI's head of global football recruitment, outlined the strategy to ESPN:

For us, our key strategy is: Can we essentially sign and work with the best young talent with a view to moving them to Europe.

Can we look at places like South Africa, Zambia, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, [as well as Zimbabwe, Gambia and Guinea] and really look at the best talents with a view to moving them to Europe. The top five leagues are the end goal.

Rock Nation signees

The agency is building local partnerships to ensure proper coverage across key African markets.

Campbell explained:

We're partnering with people in Ghana, Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire, so we have feet on the ground.