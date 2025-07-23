‘He nearly tear my heart’ - King Promise almost ‘faints’ training with ex-Chelsea star

Award-winning Ghanaian artist and songwriter, Gregory Bortey Newman, popularly known as King Promise, was spotted training with Morocco international Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech, who played for current world champions Chelsea between 2020 and 2023, was jogging alongside the King Promise on the streets.

The two were running to keep fit, in what appeared to be a long-time bonding activity between them.

King Promise wore a black t-shirt and white shorts, while Ziyech donned a white shirt, blue shorts, and a matching blue cap.

Hakim Ziyech

They ran for a while before stopping to walk the remaining distance. King Promise then started recording a video with the former Ajax player while a third runner walked beside them.

This video was later shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, July 21, 2025. Reacting to the now-viral video, the “Selfish” and “Terminator” crooner jokingly quoted the video, stating how tough it was to train alongside a professional athlete.

He sarcastically commented in Pidgin:

He nearly tear my heart.

Fans saw the fun side of his reaction and started reacting with laughing emojis under his post.

Ziyech and King Promise's relationship

Ziyech is currently a free agent but last played for Qatar Stars League club Al-Duhail, before exiting in May 2025. He scored 14 goals in 107 games for Chelsea when he moved to the Stamford Bridge from Ajax in 2020 for £37 million.

The 32-year-old winger won the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League with the Blues.

Meanwhile, King Promise is celebrating the third anniversary of his hit-studded album “5 Star.”

He shared on his X page:

3 years ago today, I dropped this special album "5 Star” that had me look deeper into myself for who I truly am. I appreciate all the love and support it’s received for real!!