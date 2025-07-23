Donald Trump kept Madueke’s CWC medal after Arsenal move - Chelsea star reveals

Chelsea star Marc Cucurella has joked that U.S. President Donald Trump is keeping Noni Madueke’s winners’ medal in his pocket, following the forward’s move to Arsenal.
Madueke played a big role in Chelsea’s Club World Cup campaign, featuring in five of their six matches to help them reach the final in the USA. However, the 23-year-old had already left the squad when the Blues defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the final.
Madueke recently signed a five-year deal with Arsenal, keeping him at the Emirates Stadium until 2030. Cucurella spoke about his former teammate’s departure during a Q&A session with young players at his football academy in Spain.
When asked if he thought Madueke’s decision to leave early was strange, Cucurella said:
Yes, I think so. I think he missed a good opportunity (although) he wasn’t playing as a starter. I do think it was because of everything that was happening regarding his future and in the end, I think it could have delayed him a couple of days since he left a day early or something like that. It wouldn’t have cost him anything to wait for that next day. In the end I think he missed a pretty good opportunity.
Cucurella jokes about Trump keeping medal
The Spaniard then laughed, adding:
He put it in his pocket. He has it there in the White House, very well placed.
Trump had presented the trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James after the final, staying on the podium as the celebrations went viral online.
Madueke spent two-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge, scoring 20 goals in 92 appearances. He is expected to join Arsenal’s squad after their pre-season tour of Asia.