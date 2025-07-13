Jordan Ayew scores wonder goal directly from corner kick for Leicester (Video)

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew made a brilliant start to life at Leicester City pre-season, scoring a fantastic winner in their 2-1 friendly victory over Belgian side OH Leuven on Saturday.

The match took place at Leicester's training ground as the Foxes get ready for the new Championship season after being relegated from the Premier League.

Leicester got off to a flying start when Takahero Akimoto accidentally put the ball into his own goal in the very first minute. However, Leuven hit back after half-time through Jovan Mijatovic to level things up.

The game looked like it was heading for a draw until Ayew produced a moment of magic in the closing stages. The striker scored an incredible wonder goal directly from a corner kick, curling the ball straight into the net to give Leicester the win.

A video of the spectacular goal was quickly shared across social media, with fans praising the quality of the strike.

Jordan Ayew expected to be key for Foxes

Ayew, who signed for Leicester from Crystal Palace for £8 million in August 2024, is expected to be a crucial player as the club tries to get back into the Premier League.

Jordan Ayew

His stunning goal will give him loads of confidence and shows Leicester fans what they can expect from the Black Stars captain. Last season, he scored five Premier League goals and will be hoping to improve that in the Championship.