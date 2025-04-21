Ayew and Issahaku face relegation heartbreak as Leicester crash out of PL

Leicester City's return to the EFL Championship has been confirmed following a narrow 1-0 defeat to title-chasing Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's 76th-minute strike proved decisive, consigning the Foxes to relegation in their final match of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

This marks a disappointing end to what had been a challenging season for the East Midlands club, who only just secured promotion back to the top flight the previous year.

The relegation comes as a particular blow to Leicester's Ghanaian contingent, Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, both of whom had hoped to establish themselves as Premier League regulars.

Ayew, the experienced forward signed from Crystal Palace for €5.9 million last summer, contributed four goals in 24 appearances but found himself an unused substitute in this crucial final match.

With his contract running until 2026, the 33-year-old's leadership and top-flight experience will be invaluable as Leicester look to mount an immediate promotion challenge.

For Issahaku, the 21-year-old winger who played a pivotal role in last season's promotion, this campaign has been one of frustration.

Limited to just 11 appearances due to persistent injury problems, he managed two assists before being ruled out for the majority of the season.

The talented youngster is expected to return to full fitness by August 2025, potentially giving Leicester a major boost ahead of their Championship campaign.

While Liverpool's victory keeps their title hopes alive, Leicester must now regroup and prepare for life in the second tier.

The club faces a crucial summer of rebuilding, with manager Enzo Maresca needing to retain key players while strengthening the squad for a gruelling Championship season.

Though relegation represents a significant setback, Leicester's recent history of bouncing back from adversity – including their remarkable 2016 Premier League title win and last season's promotion – suggests they have the foundations to mount another strong challenge for an immediate return to the top flight.

The Foxes' relegation serves as another reminder of the Premier League's ruthless competitiveness, where even established clubs can quickly find themselves in trouble.

As Leicester begin planning for next season, they will take heart from their strong Championship pedigree and the potential of players like Ayew and Issahaku to lead their promotion push.