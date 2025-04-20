Young people in their 20s should focus on skills, not high salaries - McDan

Daniel McKorley, Founder of the McDan Group, has advised young professionals to prioritise skill acquisition over the pursuit of high salaries in the initial phases of their careers.

In a recent Facebook post, McKorley, widely known as McDan, highlighted that investing in skills development establishes a critical foundation for sustained success and future financial prosperity.

Skills compound; they open doors, build confidence, and increase your long-term value. Build skill equity now. It pays dividends for the rest of your life.

While recognising the financial challenges young professionals often encounter, McKorley cautioned against making career decisions driven solely by short-term monetary gains, as this approach may hinder long-term growth and advancement.

If you’re in your 20s, I’m going to tell you an uncomfortable truth: chasing salary instead of skills is how people get stuck early.

Instead, McDan urged young professionals to leverage their twenties as a period for growth, encouraging them to take on challenges, expand their capabilities, and operate beyond their comfort zones.

He stressed the significance of cultivating problem-solving skills, leadership competencies, and strategic thinking.

Say yes to roles that challenge you. Work with people who make you think harder. Get uncomfortable. Learn how to solve real problems, lead people, and think strategically.

Daniel McKorley’s insights serve as a timely reminder for young professionals to invest in their long-term growth rather than short-term financial gains.