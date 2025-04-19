A/R: Suspected ECG cable thief electrocuted in Adoato substation

A deceased male, approximately in his late 30s, was found at an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) substation in Adoato, near the Metro Mass Transit Station in the Ashanti Region.

Preliminary investigations suggest the victim died from electrocution while allegedly attempting to steal an earth cable from the facility.

The fatal incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, April 19, 2025, triggering power outages across multiple communities in Greater Kumasi.

ECG officials confirmed this marks another episode in the growing trend of infrastructure vandalism targeting essential power equipment.

ECG Ashanti-West Public Relations Officer Benjamin Obeng Antwi addressed the media following the incident, stating,

We humbly appeal to the general public, especially individuals involved in these illegal acts, to desist from them. These activities undermine stable power supply and can lead to the loss of lives, as we witnessed this morning.

The power distributor emphasized that such thefts not only cause service disruptions but also pose significant safety risks.

ECG engineers are currently working to repair the damage and restore electricity to affected areas.

Local authorities have been notified, with the Ashanti Regional Police Command overseeing the removal of the body and conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The case highlights the ongoing challenges faced by utility providers in protecting critical infrastructure from vandalism and theft.

What must be done?

This tragic incident highlights the urgent need for comprehensive action.

Authorities must immediately boost security at ECG facilities while addressing root causes through public education, youth employment programs, and stricter enforcement of anti-theft laws.