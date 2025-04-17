UE/R: Military officers arrest fake soldier for fraudulent recruitment scam

A 29-year-old man, Jeffery Solomon Darko, has been apprehended in Bolgatanga for allegedly posing as a military officer and defrauding individuals with false promises of recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The arrest was carried out by operatives from the 11 Mechanised Battalion on April 16 at approximately 2:00 p.m., following actionable intelligence.

Darko, who falsely identified himself as a Warrant Officer Class One from the 3rd Infantry Battalion, had reportedly demanded $150 (or its cedi equivalent) from a victim to "facilitate" their enlistment.

The victim paid GH₵1,000 before authorities intervened.

Upon arrest, Darko was found in possession of GH₵1,000 in cash and two smartphones, which were seized as evidence.

He has since been handed over to the Bolgatanga District Police for further investigation and prosecution.

The GAF has reiterated its warning to the public against engaging with unauthorised individuals claiming to facilitate military recruitment.

All legitimate recruitment exercises are conducted through official channels and are publicly advertised.

The public is urged to report any suspicious recruitment activities to the nearest military or police station.

Legal consequences for impersonation and fraudulent recruitment in Ghana

Ghana's legal system imposes strict penalties for individuals who impersonate military personnel or engage in fraudulent recruitment schemes. Under Section 251 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), falsely representing oneself as a public officer, including military personnel, is a criminal offense punishable by up to three years imprisonment.

READ MORE: 5 critical things to consider before picking okada in Accra

This provision specifically targets cases like that of Jeffery Solomon Darko, who allegedly posed as a warrant officer to defraud victims.

The law treats fraudulent recruitment even more severely under Section 115 of the same Act, which covers obtaining money by false pretenses.

Offenders face up to five years imprisonment, with sentences potentially increasing based on the scale of the fraud and the number of victims affected.

In cases where threats or coercion are used, additional charges of extortion under Section 239 may apply, carrying further penalties.

For offenses involving military impersonation, the Ghana Armed Forces Act, 1962 (Act 105) provides additional legal recourse.

The military justice system can prosecute cases that undermine military discipline or security, potentially resulting in more severe consequences than civilian courts might impose.