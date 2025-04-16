Ghanaian in Russian army issues strong warning to Anas: 'I don't joke' [video]

A Ghanaian national fighting alongside Russian forces in the ongoing Ukraine war has issued a threat against renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In a video shared on social media from an undisclosed location near the frontline, the young man, whose identity is being withheld for security reasons, appears to deliver a stern warning, urging Anas to abandon any investigations into African involvement in the conflict.

The soldier claims that the journalist had contacted him for information about alleged recruitment networks enlisting African men, particularly Ghanaians, to fight for Russia.

While he confirmed being approached by Anas, the fighter insisted that he joined the Russian military of his own volition and was not coerced.

The motive behind the soldier’s decision to issue the threat remains unclear.

However, it highlights the growing risks faced by journalists probing murky international recruitment operations and the broader implications of Africa’s involvement in foreign wars.

Who is Anas Aremeyaw Anas?

Anas Aremeyaw Anas is Ghana’s most high-profile investigative journalist, known for his undercover exposés into corruption, human rights abuses, and organised crime across West Africa and beyond.

Working under the motto “Name, shame, and jail”, Anas leads Tiger Eye Private Investigations, a team of covert reporters and operatives.

His work often involves months of undercover surveillance, with Anas assuming multiple disguises to infiltrate powerful institutions.

Rarely seen in public without his trademark beaded mask, he has built a reputation as one of Africa’s most fearless and secretive journalists.

His methods, though effective, have attracted both praise and criticism globally.

Notable Investigations

Judiciary Corruption – “Ghana in the Eyes of God” (2015)

In one of his most impactful investigations, Anas exposed widespread bribery within Ghana’s judiciary. Using hidden cameras, he recorded more than 30 judges accepting money, livestock, and sexual favours in exchange for favourable rulings.

The exposé led to the dismissal or sanctioning of over 20 judges and triggered national judicial reforms.

Football Corruption – “Number 12” (2018)

In a joint investigation with the BBC, Anas turned his lens on African football. He documented referees and officials accepting bribes to influence match outcomes.

The investigation led to the resignation and lifetime FIFA ban of Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was filmed negotiating questionable deals and invoking the name of the country’s president.

Tiger Eye PI has not publicly confirmed any current investigation into African fighters in the Ukraine war.

However, the soldier’s video has sparked renewed attention on the involvement of African nationals in global conflicts and the potential exploitation that may lie behind such recruitment pipelines.