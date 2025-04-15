C/R: Suspected motorcycle thief beaten, burnt by mob in Agona Asafo

An alleged motorcycle thief was subjected to brutal mob justice in Agona Asafo, Central Region, where he was severely beaten and set ablaze.

The incident occurred after the suspect was accused of stealing an okada (commercial motorbike) belonging to a local farmer and rider.

Adom News reported that the deceased, believed to be in his 30s, was initially cutting bamboo when an accomplice enlisted his help to push a motorbike unaware it was stolen.

The bike’s owner, who had left it parked while working on his farm, later discovered it missing and alerted fellow riders.

The suspect reportedly approached other riders for assistance in starting the motorbike, raising suspicion.

When confronted, he attempted to flee but was intercepted by a hunter who threatened to shoot him.

A group of okada riders then captured him, forced him to reveal the bike’s location, and subsequently subjected him to a violent assault before setting him on fire.

Condemnation and calls for justice

Ishmael Odoom, Assemblyman for Agona Asafo Electoral Area, strongly condemned the act, suggesting it may have been retaliation following the recent killings of three riders and theft of their motorbikes.

He urged residents to refrain from vigilante justice and emphasised the need for police engagement to foster community trust in formal justice processes.

The victim’s body has been deposited at Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital Mortuary, while local police have launched an investigation.

A plea for lawful action

This tragic incident underscores the dangers of mob justice. Regardless of the crime, suspects must be handed over to law enforcement for proper investigation and prosecution.