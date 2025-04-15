SIM card registration: Telcos to bear full cost - Sam George

Samuel Nartey George, the Minister for Communications, has reiterated that telecommunications companies will fully finance Ghana’s upcoming SIM card registration initiative.

During a Channel One TV interview on Monday, Mr George emphasised that this measure aims to bolster the nation’s telecommunications framework while promoting accountability within the sector.

He disclosed that a Legislative Instrument (LI) will soon be presented to Parliament to formalise the policy.

They [telcos] will pay for it. I will make them pay for it. There is an LI that we will be laying before Parliament.

Mr George differentiated the forthcoming exercise from the previous SIM re-registration effort spearheaded by his predecessor, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

He expressed disapproval of the earlier approach, clarifying that the new initiative is not a re-registration but a thorough, first-time registration intended to streamline and consolidate the national SIM database.

That was one of my criticisms of Ursula Owusu—that the re-registration she did… and that is why I have been clear that I am not doing a re-registration. I am doing a SIM registration

The minister further highlighted that the exercise will utilise only the Ghana Card, which he termed the “single source of truth” for identity validation.

This method, he explained, will guarantee precise, verifiable, and centralised data, rectifying flaws observed in prior registrations.

Reflecting on past policies, Mr George cited the last SIM registration legislation, enacted in 2010 under former Minister Haruna Iddrisu.

READ MORE: 8 ways to use many gadgets and still pay less electricity bills in Ghana

The last LI on the record for registration was 2010 by Haruna Iddrisu, and don’t forget that registration Haruna did; there was no Ghana.

Virtual SIM card registration introduced

The June SIM card re-registration will adopt a fully digital, no-queue system, improving efficiency and accessibility for citizens.

Sam Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, confirmed this during an inspection visit to Margins ID Group (Intelligent Card Production Systems) in Accra on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

READ FURTHER: 5 reasons your ECG prepaid meter drains fast in Ghana