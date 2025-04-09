SIM card re-registration from home starts in June - Sam George shares details

The upcoming SIM card re-registration exercise in June will feature a fully digital and queue-free process, ensuring greater efficiency and convenience for citizens.

Sam Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, announced this during an inspection visit to Margins ID Group (Intelligent Card Production Systems) in Accra on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The minister emphasised that the new online registration system will eliminate the need for in-person visits, as citizen data will be automatically verified, significantly reducing processing times. This optimised approach is designed to enhance accuracy while minimising inconvenience for registrants.

Background on SIM re-registration initiative

The SIM re-registration mandate, initially launched in 2021, has seen multiple deadline extensions due to low compliance rates.

The policy requires all SIM card holders to re-register using their Ghana Card, the national identification document.

Despite these efforts, millions of active SIMs remain unregistered, raising public concerns over data security and potential fraud risks associated with mobile registration channels.

The government maintains that the exercise is critical for national security, as it aims to curb criminal activities enabled by unregistered SIMs while improving telecom sector oversight through verified subscriber data.

The necessity of SIM re-registration

SIM card re-registration is a critical initiative aimed at enhancing national security, reducing fraud, and improving regulatory oversight in the telecommunications sector.