A/R: Woman jailed 5 years for stealing over GH¢221,000 in lotto sales

A 38-year-old lotto manager has been handed a five-year prison sentence after confessing to stealing GH¢221,937.75 from her employer.

The Asante Abuakwa Circuit Court, presided over by Judge Jephthah Appau, convicted Akua Darkoah Asamoah on her own guilty plea to charges of theft and forgery.

According to prosecution details presented by Police Detective Inspector Alexander Agbekpornu, Asamoah served as the manageress of FOE Lotto Limited’s Atwima-Techiman branch, a subsidiary of Lotto and Lotteries, according to the Ghana News Agency.

Investigations revealed that between March 22 and June 2, 2024, she systematically diverted a portion of the lotto sales revenue collected from sub-agents instead of remitting the full amount to the company’s Kumasi headquarters.

Discovery and investigation

The fraud came to light after the company’s general manager detected financial discrepancies and filed a formal complaint with the Suntreso Police.

Upon arrest, Asamoah admitted to the theft in her caution statement.

A forensic audit further exposed her elaborate scheme—after official lotto draws, she allegedly fabricated winning tickets to falsely claim payouts, attempting to conceal the embezzled funds.

Court ruling

Given her admission of guilt and the substantial evidence, the court imposed a five-year custodial sentence.

The case underscores the legal repercussions of financial fraud and the importance of stringent oversight in cash-handling businesses.

This conviction serves as a stern warning to individuals entrusted with corporate funds, reinforcing Ghana’s judicial stance against white-collar crime.