A pregnant woman was fatally shot when unidentified assailants opened fire on a group returning from a prayer session in Kukpalgu, located in the Tatale-Sanguli District of the Northern Region.

According to JoyNews, the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and died instantly.

Two other individuals were injured in the attack and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Initially receiving care at a herbal centre in Gbande, they were later transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further attention.

One victim was shot in the hand, while the other suffered a gunshot wound that penetrated her back and exited through her chest.

While the motive behind the attack remains undetermined, local sources speculate it may be connected to recent discontent over the appointment of a non-indigene as the District Chief Executive (DCE).

The Zabzugu community had expressed dissatisfaction with the decision, having anticipated a native appointee.

The announcement of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) nominees has reportedly fuelled unrest in the area.

The incident has escalated tensions, leaving the community in mourning and heightened anxiety.

Residents are appealing to authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and address the root causes of the violence to restore peace and stability.

This marks the second major security breach in the region within three months.

On February 20, 2025, a clash between hunters and farmers resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.

Although mediation efforts by various stakeholders had temporarily eased tensions in Zabzugu, this latest attack has reignited concerns over potential further violence.

What must be done

The District Security Committee (DISEC) and the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) must implement lasting measures to prevent recurring unrest in the area.