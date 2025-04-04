Interior Minister orders IGP to transfer all police commanders from galamsey areas

The Minister for the Interior, Hon. Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, has issued a directive to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) mandating the immediate reassignment of all Regional, Divisional, and District Police Commanders stationed in mining jurisdictions across the country.

This decisive action forms part of the government's intensified strategy to combat illegal mining (galamsey), targeting officers whose prolonged tenures in these areas have yielded insufficient results.

Under the new measures, outgoing commanders will be redeployed to non-mining regions, while their successors will undergo a three-month probationary period to demonstrate operational effectiveness in curbing unlawful mining activities.

Speaking during an engagement with Imams and Zongo Chiefs in Kumasi, the Asawase MP emphasised his unwavering commitment to the directive, notwithstanding appeals for reconsideration.

I have instructed the IGP to effect an immediate rotation of all police commanders in mining districts.

Newly posted officers will be subject to performance reviews within three months, with further rotations implemented until tangible outcomes are achieved

Police investigate officer's death during anti-galamsey operation

In a related development, the Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into the tragic demise of No. 63055 G/Constable John Kwabena Dogbey, who lost his life during an anti-illegal mining operation at Assin Domeabra, Central Region, on 2nd April 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate the officer, attached to the Central North Regional Police Anti-Galamsey Taskforce, sustained fatal injuries after falling into the Offin River while dismantling mining equipment (Chanfan machine).

Despite prompt recovery by divers and subsequent medical intervention at St Francis Xavier Hospital, Assin Foso, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased's remains have been transferred to the police hospital for autopsy, with the police administration providing bereavement support to the family.