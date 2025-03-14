Meet Ghana’s new IGP: Everything you must know about COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno

Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno has been appointed as Ghana’s new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

He replaces Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who was appointed to the role by former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

A statement signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, and dated Thursday, 13 March, stated:

COP Yohonu brings forty years of experience to the position of IGP and is expected to oversee the modernisation and transformation of the Ghana Police Service.

As Ghanaians anticipate a new era in the Ghana Police Service, here’s a brief profile of COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

Profile of IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno

COP Yohonu’s academic journey began at Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, where he obtained his WASSCE certificate.

He then pursued a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Ghana, followed by an Executive MBA in Project Management from the Institute of Professional Studies (now UPSA).

Christian’s policing career began in 1985 when he joined the Ghana Police Service as a recruit. His rapid ascent through the ranks reflected his dedication and ability to apply both academic knowledge and practical skills to real-world policing challenges.

On the international stage, his expertise sets him apart, having participated in two significant United Nations peacekeeping missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina and East Timor, where he made invaluable contributions to global security efforts.

His most recent appointment, on 17 July 2024, was as Deputy IGP for Operations—a decision that sparked mixed reactions amid controversy ahead of the 2024 general election.

Beyond his professional achievements, Christian is a devoted family man, married with children. Outside of his demanding career, he enjoys reading, athletics, football, and music—hobbies that provide him with balance and inspiration.

Key Career Milestones of COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno

From 2007 to 2009, COP Yohuno served as the Divisional Commander for Accra Central, where he effectively handled complex policing challenges with composure and efficiency.

In 2011, his dedication to fighting armed robbery and violent crime earned him the prestigious Grand Medal, one of Ghana’s highest civilian honours.

By 2012, his growing influence in law enforcement led to his promotion to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP).

Three years later, in 2015, he was appointed as Director-General of the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD), where he spearheaded key reforms that significantly reduced road accidents.

His leadership continued to gain recognition, and in 2016, he was promoted to Commissioner of Police (COP), later assuming the role of Director-General for Special Duties and Administration.

On 17 July 2024, COP Yohuno reached a defining moment in his career when he was appointed Deputy IGP for Operations, placing him at the forefront of critical national security efforts.