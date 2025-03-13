IMANI, Prof Aning file injunction to block removal of IGP, other security heads

Policy think tank IMANI Centre for Policy and Education and security expert Professor Kwesi Aning have filed an interlocutory injunction at the Supreme Court to restrain the President from removing the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and other security agency heads.
The suit, filed on Thursday, 11 March, references a pending case filed in March 2024 that challenges the constitutionality of such dismissals by the President. The Apex Court is set to rule on the matter in May 2025.
In their writ, the applicants argue that dismissing the heads of these security agencies—including the Police, National Fire Service, Immigration, and Prisons—before the court's final ruling would be unfair.
ALSO READ: Ablakwa announces major reduction in cost of 32-page passport booklet
This development follows widespread reports that the President intends to remove the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, along with other security heads.
Excerpts of the suit read:
That in the very unfortunate event that the Defendant/Respondent, its principals, including His Excellency the President of the Republic, is allowed to remove all or any of these heads, the extant suit will be rendered nugatory, and any victory pyrrhic.
The suit further states:
While recognising that the substantive suit is not one to pursue personal interests, it cannot be seriously challenged that the offices being sought for protection are currently occupied by certain persons who are direct beneficiaries of this constitutional matter.
That the Defendant suffers no injury should the application be granted, especially since the decision is not far from being delivered; and more so, since, in the event the Plaintiffs do not emerge victorious in the final action, the Executive will not be proscribed from exercising its right to remove any of these heads.
ALSO READ: ‘I am NPP, but national cathedral funds must be investigated’ - Stephen Amoah
The applicants, therefore, pray the court to grant the injunction.