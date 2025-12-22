Scans to determine extent of Alexander Isak injury after Tottenham clash

Liverpool are awaiting further medical confirmation on the condition of striker Alexander Isak, with scans expected to determine whether the Sweden international has suffered a broken leg, according to Sky Sports News.

Isak was forced off during Liverpool’s match against Tottenham Hotspur after sustaining the injury while scoring the opening goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The incident occurred when Spurs defender Micky van de Ven slid in as he attempted to block the effort, leaving Isak immediately signalling for medical assistance rather than celebrating the goal.

A stretcher was initially brought onto the pitch, although the 25-year-old eventually managed to leave the field with support from Liverpool’s medical staff. Both the club and the player are now awaiting the results of an MRI scan, which is expected to clarify the severity of the injury.

Speaking after the game, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admitted there was uncertainty surrounding the striker’s condition:

Arne Slot

It’s difficult to know what he exactly has. But it’s never a nice thing that after the goal he collided with their defender. Hopefully he’s fine, but we have to wait and see

The latest setback threatens to further disrupt Isak’s early months at Anfield following his record-breaking £125 million move from Newcastle United in the summer.

His start to life at Liverpool has already been interrupted by injury, having missed five matches between October and November with a groin problem that forced him off at half-time during the Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Since returning, Isak has made 16 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals, and has started five of Liverpool’s last nine matches.

Any extended absence would come at a particularly difficult time for the club, with Mohamed Salah currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Cody Gakpo not expected to return from a muscle injury until early in the new year.

Liverpool are expected to provide an update once scan results are known, with the club facing a potentially challenging period in attack should Isak be sidelined for a significant length of time.

Sources: Sky Sports News, Sky Sports

