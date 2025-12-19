Scott McTominay rejects ‘leave United to improve’ myth

Scott McTominay has pushed back strongly against the growing narrative that Manchester United players only flourish after leaving Old Trafford, insisting that the idea is an “easy excuse” and disregards the full picture of life at the club.

The Scotland international, now starring for Napoli, addressed the topic in a recent interview with CBS Sports Golazo, during which he was asked about a widely-circulated belief among fans and pundits that United alumni tend to perform better once they depart the Red Devils. McTominay’s response was unequivocal.

It’s just too easy of an excuse to say ‘Oh they left Man United and now they’re doing well. I think it’s too easy to say that,

McTominay told CBS Sports. McTominay’s comments come amid a broader discussion in football circles, fuelled by several ex-United players including Rasmus Højlund, Antony and Marcus Rashford, who have hit strong form at their new clubs.

Scott Mctominay was asked about players seemingly getting better after leaving Man United recently... pic.twitter.com/GRiIEoYVTv — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 19, 2025

However, McTominay emphasised that leaving Manchester United is not a universal key to success. He argued that the intense media spotlight on United often exaggerates narratives about player progression, and pointed out that the club provides elite-level support in areas like training, nutrition and tactical preparation.

According to McTominay, moving elsewhere can sometimes simply offer more regular playing time and confidence, not necessarily a better environment.

When you are at Man United, you have to earn those minutes like Bruno Fernandes, who’s done incredible,

he added, stressing that development and opportunity are individual matters. McTominay’s own journey illustrates that complexity. A product of United’s famed academy, he joined the club at age five and spent over a decade rising through the ranks before making his senior debut in 2017.

He scored 10 goals in his final season at Old Trafford and helped the club secure a trophy before his move to Italy in the summer of 2024.His first season with Napoli proved transformative.

McTominay not only played a key role in Serie A success but also developed a more attacking presence, registering goals and assists that drew praise from fans and analysts alike. Italian media have highlighted his evolution, particularly after standout performances in big matches such as Napoli’s victory over Juventus.

Despite the narrative that some players blossom abroad, McTominay cautioned against oversimplification.

Obviously when players go away and they play more games, they’re going to have an increase in confidence … but the myth that they go away and become better players comes down to confidence,