Hamdallah the hero as Morocco edge Jordan to win dramatic 2025 Arab Cup final

Morocco were crowned champions of the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup after surviving a dramatic final against a spirited Jordan side, winning 3–2 after extra time. At the heart of the Atlas Lions’ triumph was Abderrazak Hamdallah, whose two crucial goals turned the final on its head and secured Morocco’s second Arab Cup title.

The final, played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, began at a blistering pace and appeared to be heading toward a comfortable Moroccan victory early on. Just four minutes into the match, Oussama Tannane stunned players and fans alike with a breathtaking strike from near the halfway line.

Spotting Jordan goalkeeper off his line, Tannane launched an effort into the net. Morocco controlled much of the first half and created further chances to extend their lead, but Jordan weathered the storm and returned from the interval transformed.

Within three minutes of the restart, Ali Olwan rose highest to head home the equaliser, igniting belief among the Jordanian supporters. That belief grew stronger in the 68th minute when a handball in the Moroccan penalty area led to a spot kick, which Olwan confidently converted to give Jordan a shock 2–1 lead.

Morocco faced the prospect of watching the trophy slip away. Abderrazak Hamdallah, introduced from the bench, the experienced striker delivered when it mattered most, reacting to a rebound in the dying moments of regulation time to score from close range and force the final into extra time.

Jordan nearly regained the advantage early in extra time, but a potential goal was ruled out for handball. That proved to be the turning point. In the 100th minute, Morocco struck decisively.

A free kick from the left was headed back across the six-yard box, Marwane Saadane attempted an overhead kick, and the ball fell perfectly for Hamdallah, who calmly finished from just three yards out to complete his match-winning brace.

Deflated by conceding so late and unable to recover physically or mentally, Jordan could not find a response. When the final whistle blew, Moroccan players collapsed in celebration, having navigated a final that tested their resilience as much as their quality.

The victory marks Morocco’s second FIFA Arab Cup title, following their triumph in 2012, and continues a period of sustained success for the North African nation on the international stage.