'The ambition must be to win': Kwesi Appiah sends message to Black Stars

Former Black Stars head coach James Kwesi Appiah has called on Ghana to approach the 2026 FIFA World Cup with complete physical, psychological and tactical readiness, insisting that belief and ambition must be at the heart of the team’s preparations.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Appiah stressed that Ghana’s build-up to the tournament must begin with the right mindset from the first day of camp.

According to him, success at the World Cup is determined not only by tactics and player selection, but by fitness levels, mental strength and an unwavering desire to win.

Ghana needs to prepare very well physically and psychologically. Irrespective whatever team we meet the ambition should be (we have to win),

Appiah said during the interview.Appiah, who currently serves as head coach of Sudan’s national team, believes Ghana has the quality to compete on the global stage if preparations are handled properly.

He warned against fear or complacency, arguing that no opponent at the World Cup should be considered unbeatable. Ghana have already secured qualification for the 2026 tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the Black Stars’ return to football’s biggest stage after missing out on recent editions.

The team has been drawn into Group L, where they will face England, Croatia and Panama.While acknowledging the strength of the opposition, Appiah maintained that Ghana’s approach must be driven by confidence rather than reputation.

His comments echo a growing sentiment among Ghanaian football stakeholders that the Black Stars must rediscover the competitive edge and belief that defined their most successful World Cup campaigns, particularly the historic 2010 run to the quarter-finals.

As part of preparations, Ghana are expected to engage in high-profile international friendlies, including a planned March fixture against Germany, aimed at testing combinations and sharpening competitive readiness ahead of the tournament.