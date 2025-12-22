Alternative Proteins To Enjoy This Christmas Beyond Goat, Chicken and Beef

As Christmas approaches, homes across Ghana are preparing to celebrate with family gatherings, festive music, and delicious meals. Traditionally, the centrepiece of many Christmas dishes is meat from goat, chicken, or cow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 10 Things you should never do to an animal

While these favourites never fail to satisfy, this holiday is a great opportunity to step outside the usual menu and explore other rich protein sources. Adding different meats and plant proteins to your celebrations can make your meals healthier, more exciting, and even more affordable.

Here are other delicious protein options you can enjoy this Christmas.

Turkey – A Festive Favourite Turkey has become a popular Christmas protein around the world, and its popularity is growing in Ghana too. The meat is naturally lean and contains less fat than red meat, making it a healthier choice for people watching their cholesterol. Turkey breasts and thighs can be seasoned with local spices like rosemary, thyme, ginger, and cloves to achieve a perfect festive flavour. Roasting an entire turkey creates a stunning centrepiece for the Christmas table and produces tender slices that pair well with jollof, vegetable rice, mashed potatoes and salads. Turkey also works beautifully in stews and soups, making it a flexible choice for different dishes. For those who want an alternative poultry option, turkey provides the perfect balance between flavour, nutrition and festivity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turkey

Rabbit – Tender, Unique and Nutritious Though not as mainstream in many homes, rabbit meat is a delicious protein worth exploring. Known for its tender texture and mild flavour, it absorbs seasoning easily and cooks relatively fast. Rabbit meat is rich in protein and low in fat, making it suitable for individuals looking to enjoy Christmas meals without worrying too much about weight gain. Rabbit can be used in light soups, stir-fries, tomato stews and leafy vegetable sauces. Its high iron content makes it good for maintaining healthy blood, while its low cholesterol levels make it an ideal option for those with heart-related concerns. Trying rabbit this Christmas is not only adventurous but can also offer health benefits that traditional meats may not provide.

Rabbit

Fish and Seafood – A Refreshing Alternative For families who want something lighter than red meat during the holidays, fish and seafood are perfect alternatives. Christmas is a great time to include a variety of seafood such as tilapia, salmon, prawns, mackerel and tuna. These foods are packed with vitamins, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids that support heart and brain health. Fish can be grilled with pepper seasoning, fried until crispy, or baked with herbs. Meanwhile, prawns and shrimp add excitement to pasta dishes, salads, fried rice and creamy sauces. Seafood also tends to cook faster than most meats, making it ideal for busy Christmas cooking schedules. Incorporating fish this season brings a refreshing taste that balances traditional heavy meals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seafood

Pork – Juicy and Full of Flavour Pork is increasingly becoming a favourite in Ghanaian homes, especially for festive grilling and roasting. It is flavourful, tender, and versatile. Pork chops, ribs and belly strips can be marinated overnight with spices and grilled until golden and smoky. When roasted, pork becomes juicy and aromatic, making it a show-stopping addition to the Christmas meal. Although pork contains more fat than poultry, trimming excess fat before cooking can make it healthier. Pork provides a rich source of protein, zinc and B-vitamins, which support immunity and energy production—important benefits during the busy holiday season. For those who want rich flavour and satisfying texture beyond beef and goat, pork is a perfect festive choice.

Pigs

READ ALSO: How to Do Your Christmas Shopping with Just 200 Cedis Only

Snail – A Local Delicacy with Great Benefits Snails are a highly nutritious and culturally valued protein source in many parts of Ghana. They are rich in iron, calcium and essential amino acids that help build and repair body tissues. Snails are also low in fat, making them suitable for people who want to watch their weight while enjoying delicious meals. They can be added to light soup, okro stew, palm nut soup or kontomire sauces for extra depth and flavour. Snails bring a chewy, unique texture to meals and are a conversation starter for guests who enjoy traditional Ghanaian culinary experiences. Including snails on the menu gives your Christmas table an authentic local touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Snail

Guinea Fowl – Flavourful Local Poultry Guinea fowl, or “akomfem,” offers a taste that blends the familiar flavour of chicken with a richer, gamey profile. It contains less fat than many other poultry meats, making it a healthier alternative for families staying conscious of fat intake during the holidays. The meat can be smoked, grilled, fried or used in soups. When marinated properly, guinea fowl roasts beautifully and becomes a tender and flavourful centrepiece for the Christmas meal. It is also high in protein and essential nutrients that support muscle growth and body repair—important for overall wellness.

Guinea Fowl

Beans and Plant-Based Proteins – For Everyone at the Table While Christmas meals are often focused on meat, plant proteins should not be overlooked. They are excellent options for vegetarians, people avoiding meat for health reasons, or those who simply want a balanced diet. Beans such as bambara, cowpeas and lentils are rich in protein and fibre. They can be used in salads, stews, rice dishes and waakye. Tofu is another great alternative for homes open to experimenting with continental flavours. It absorbs spices well and can be fried or grilled. Groundnuts also offer protein and healthy fats, and can be used in soups or sauces. Including plant-based proteins ensures that every guest finds something they enjoy and it also helps cut down food costs.

Beans and Plant-Based Proteins