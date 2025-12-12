How to Do Your Christmas Shopping with Just 200 Cedis Only

Christmas shopping on a tight budget doesn’t have to feel limiting. With just 200 cedis, you can still enjoy the season, buy lovely gifts, and treat yourself especially if you know where to shop and what to prioritise.

Markets like Makola, Lapaz, Kantamanto, Kejetia and Adum are some of the best places to find affordable, quality items without overspending.

Below is a practical guide to help you stretch your money wisely this Christmas.

1. Start with a Simple Budget Plan

The first step is to decide what you truly need this season. Christmas usually involves gift-giving, buying outfits, decorating the home, and getting food for small celebrations. Without a clear plan, it’s easy to overspend—these markets are full of tempting items.

Create a rough budget and allocate a set amount to each category. For example, you might set aside 50 cedis for gifts, 90 for clothes and shoes, 40 for snacks, and 20 for unexpected purchases.

This breakdown will help you keep track of your spending as you move through the markets. The plan doesn’t need to be perfect, just something to guide your decisions and keep your money in check.

2. Shop Smart at Makola for Affordable Gifts

Makola Market is a dream when you’re shopping on a budget. It is packed with traders offering everything from beauty products to home essentials. With competition everywhere, prices tend to be more flexible, which is perfect for bargain hunters.

You can find beautiful items like perfumes, body lotions and hair accessories at very affordable prices and you packaged them yourself. If you’re buying gifts for friends, co-workers or loved ones, Makola allows you to pick up multiple items without breaking the bank. You don't need to buy big perfumes or accessories to surprise your loved ones, just a mini of these items will put smiles on their faces.

The key is to walk around before making any purchase. Compare prices, ask questions and negotiate confidently. Most sellers expect bargaining, especially in December.

3. Visit Lapaz for Clothes and Everyday Fashion

For trendy yet budget-friendly clothing, Lapaz is one of the best spots in Accra. Whether you’re looking for something to wear on Christmas Day, church service, or casual outings, the street vendors and small boutiques at Lapaz offer plenty of choices.

With around 90 cedis, you can easily find a stylish top, a pair of jeans, or a casual shirt. Some stalls even sell Christmas-themed T-shirts at low prices. If you’re patient and willing to check several vendors, you’ll be surprised by the number of quality items you can buy within your budget. Clothing here is often newer than in thrift markets, so you get both affordability and freshness.

4. Head to Kantamanto for Thrifting

Kantamanto remains the ultimate thrift-shopping destination in Accra. If your goal is to build a fashionable look on a tight budget, this market is your best friend. You can find dresses, vintage shirts, trousers, handbags, belts and shoes at extremely low prices, especially if you arrive early when the best pieces are still available.

Many shoppers pull together full outfits for under 50 cedis by mixing and matching thrifted items. The trick is to take your time and inspect items properly.

You can get your bag for 20 cedis, shoes for 20 cedis as well.

Because these are second-hand goods, check for stains, small tears or loose stitching. Once you learn how to navigate the stalls, Kantamanto becomes one of the most rewarding markets for December shopping.

5. For Those in Kumasi: Kejetia and Adum Have You Covered

If you’re in Kumasi, Kejetia and Adum provide almost everything you need for your Christmas shopping at unbeatable prices.

Kejetia Market is massive, offering clothing for men, women and children, festive decorations, home essentials, toys and more. With 200 cedis, you can spread your money across different types of purchases and still stay within budget. The sellers here often give discounts when you buy multiple items.

Adum complements Kejetia perfectly. It is particularly good for accessories, beauty products, shoes, hair items and affordable jewellery. With 30–50 cedis, you can easily pick up gifts for friends, siblings or colleagues. The variety ensures that you don’t need to overspend to find something thoughtful.

6. Don’t Forget Your Snacks

With 40 cedis set aside for snacks, you can buy drinks, biscuits, chocolates, hibiscus for sobolo for your Christmas. Wholesalers in Makola or Kejetia usually sell these items at lower prices than supermarkets, especially in bulk. If you shop wisely, you can pick up enough to enjoy the festive season without financial strain.

7. Bargain, Compare and Walk Away If Needed

December is a busy shopping period, and some sellers take advantage by increasing prices. This is why bargaining is essential. Don’t accept the first price you hear—politely ask for a reduction.

Compare different stalls selling similar items; you may find the same product much cheaper only a few steps away. If a seller refuses to reduce the price and you feel it’s too high, simply walk away. There is always an alternative in these big markets. Staying firm helps you stick to your 200-cedis budget.

8. Stick to Your Budget

Self-control is one of the most important skills during Christmas shopping. With so many beautiful items and festive excitement, it’s easy to spend more than you planned.

But if you want to enjoy the season without stress in January, stick to your budget strictly. Once your 200 cedis is finished, that’s it. Knowing your limit helps you prioritise wisely and enjoy the season with peace of mind.

Conclusion