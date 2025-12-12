Advertisement

‘Your seat is next after Kpandai’ – NDC’s Gbande sends strong warning to top NPP MP

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:19 - 12 December 2025
Mustapha Foyo Gbande
Deputy General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Foyo Gbande, has issued a strong warning to the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh, stating that his seat will be the next to fall after the Kpandai rerun.

According to Mr Gbande, the party is determined to reclaim all seats it believes were “stolen” by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2024 general election. His remarks follow protests from the Minority Caucus over Parliament’s decision to declare the Kpandai seat vacant in line with a High Court order.

Speaking on UTV, Mr Gbande argued that the NPP has no legitimate case, stating:

If you ask the minority to tell us their concerns, they will say Kpandai and then divert to President Mahama’s third term. They are confused. After Kpandai we will divert to Annoh Dompreh’s constituency.
Frank Annoh-Dompreh

He added:

We will regain all the seats that we won but they stole, including Suhum and Tolon. We will take them back by going to court and if it orders a rerun, we will win them back. We cannot leave the seats for them because they are destroyers.

Mustapha Gbande
Mustapha Gbande
Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the parliamentary rerun in the Kpandai Constituency will be held on Tuesday, 30 December 2025. The decision follows formal notification from Parliament confirming that the seat is vacant in accordance with a High Court directive.

In a statement dated 10 December and signed by Fred Tetteh, Deputy Director of the Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Department, the EC indicated that the upcoming poll will involve only the three candidates who contested the 2024 parliamentary election in the constituency.

Matthew Nyindam, the Ranking Member on the Committee
This development arises from a ruling by the Tamale High Court in November 2025, which annulled the election of Mr Matthew Nyindam as Member of Parliament for Kpandai. The court upheld a petition alleging significant irregularities in the conduct of the poll and subsequently ordered that a fresh election be held within 30 days.

