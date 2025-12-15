10 Things you should never do to an animal

Animals share our spaces, our homes and, in many cases, our lives. Whether they are pets, farm animals or wildlife, they deserve care, dignity and respect. Sadly, many animals suffer not because of scarcity, but because of human neglect, ignorance or cruelty.

Here are ten things you should never do to an animal no matter the circumstance:

1. Inflict Physical Harm

Hurting an animal through beating, kicking or any form of violence is cruelty, plain and simple. Animals feel pain, fear and distress just as humans do. Physical abuse often leaves lasting physical and emotional scars and, in many places, is a criminal offence.

2. Starve or Deprive Them of Water

Food and water are basic necessities, not privileges. Denying an animal these essentials leads to malnutrition, dehydration and organ failure. Prolonged hunger weakens their immune system, making them more susceptible to disease. Even short periods without water, especially in hot climates, can be fatal.

3. Keep Them in Unsafe or Dirty Conditions

Animals should not be forced to live in cramped, dirty or poorly ventilated spaces. Such environments breed parasites, infections and respiratory diseases. Exposure to extreme heat, cold or rain without shelter causes immense discomfort and can lead to serious health complications or death.

4. Abandon Them When They Become Inconvenient

Abandonment is one of the cruellest acts against animals. When animals are left on the streets or in unfamiliar environments, they face starvation, accidents, abuse and disease. Many domesticated animals lack the skills to survive on their own, making abandonment a death sentence rather than a second chance.

5. Use Them for Entertainment Through Cruelty

Entertainment that relies on pain, fear or force strips animals of their dignity. Activities such as animal fighting, harsh training methods or forcing animals to perform unnatural acts cause severe stress and injury. True entertainment should never involve suffering or exploitation.

6. Ignore Illness or Injury

Animals often hide pain as a survival instinct, meaning signs of illness may be subtle. Ignoring symptoms such as limping, loss of appetite, unusual behaviour or visible wounds can worsen their condition. Delayed treatment may turn a manageable issue into a life-threatening one.

7. Tease, Provoke or Frighten Them

Deliberately teasing animals by throwing objects, pulling tails or making loud noises causes anxiety and fear. Repeated provocation can lead to aggressive behaviour, putting both the animal and people at risk. Respecting an animal’s boundaries is essential for peaceful coexistence.

8. Overwork Them Beyond Their Limits

Animals used for labour should never be pushed past their physical capacity. Excessive loads, long working hours without rest, and lack of proper nutrition lead to exhaustion, injuries and premature death. Animals are living beings, not machines designed for endless labour.

9. Use Harmful Substances on Them

Administering unprescribed drugs, chemicals or traditional mixtures can poison animals. Many substances safe for humans are toxic to animals. Improper treatments may worsen illnesses or cause irreversible damage. Veterinary guidance is always necessary when treating an

10. Treat Them as Objects Instead of Living Beings

Seeing animals as disposable property leads to neglect and abuse. Animals feel pain, joy, fear and comfort. Treating them with empathy fosters a healthier relationship between humans and animals and promotes responsible ownership and care.

Conclusion