‘I am NPP, but national cathedral funds must be investigated’ - Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, has joined calls for an investigation into the funds spent on the controversial National Cathedral project under the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

According to him, despite being a member of the party, he has always had strong reservations about the amount spent on the project, as well as its location.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Mr Amoah expressed his support for public calls to investigate individuals allegedly responsible for financial losses to the state.

He stated:

Honestly, I am not against the Cathedral because I am a Christian, but I support those raising concerns about how much has been spent. I believe the funds should be investigated, and the people questioning the expenditure are right.

He added:

Even though I am NPP, I personally think the location is problematic. With the International Conference Centre and Parliament nearby, they could have built it elsewhere. The money spent on the Cathedral is a major concern, and I share the sentiments of those criticising it. However, we need to complete investigations first.

His comments come amid ongoing investigations against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over alleged financial mismanagement related to the National Cathedral and other high-profile transactions by the previous administration.

National Cathedral Project

Former President Akufo-Addo broke ground for the construction of the National Cathedral in March 2017, describing it as a personal promise to God for granting his wish to become Head of State.

The $450 million project, situated on a 3.5-hectare (9-acre) site near Parliament House, was designed to include a 5,000-seat auditorium, chapels, a baptistery, a house of music, a Bible museum, and an art gallery.