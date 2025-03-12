‘For those who don’t understand English…’ - Mahama mocks NPP over free SHS

President John Dramani Mahama has called out members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over their claims that his administration will cancel the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

According to him, his promise to review the policy does not amount to cancellation, as propagated by the NPP ahead of the 2024 general election.

Speaking after the swearing-in of the deputy ministers on Wednesday, 12th March, President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to the programme, highlighting the decision to uncap the GETFund.

He emphasised that his administration has resolved the challenge of dedicated funding for the programme, adding that the Free SHS policy has received the highest budgetary allocation since its implementation.

We’ve also proven through the budget statement that ‘review’ does not mean ‘cancel once and for all.’ For those who don’t understand English, ‘review’ does not mean to cancel.

We have finally found a remedy for the long-standing problem of the lack of dedicated funds for Free SHS. By uncapping the GETFund, we have freed resources to underwrite the single largest allocation to the Free SHS programme, which stands at GH₵3.5 billion since the programme started in 2017.

The President also highlighted the decision to allocate GH₵292.4 million for the provision of free sanitary pads to schoolgirls, as well as funding for the implementation of free tertiary education for persons living with disabilities.

In his address, President Mahama reiterated his caution to the deputy ministers and Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, the Minister of State for Public Sector Reforms, to avoid arrogance.

He also urged them to declare their assets in line with the deadline outlined by the Chief of Staff, warning of sanctions should they fail to do so.

List of Sworn-in Deputy Ministers:

Ministry of Finance – Thomas Nyarko Ampem

Ministry of the Interior – Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi

Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry – Samson Ahi

Ministry of Education – Clement Abas Apaak

Ministry of Energy & Green Transition – Richard Gyan-Mensah

Ministry of Food and Agriculture – John Kofi Setor Dumelo

Ministry of Justice & Attorney General – Justice Srem-Sai

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources – Yusif Sulemana

Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts – Yussif Issaka Jajah

Ministry of Roads & Highways – Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini

Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs – Rita Naa Odoley Sowah

Ministry of Works, Housing, and Water Resources – Gizella Tettey-Agbotui

Ministry of Defence – Ernest Brogya Gyenfi