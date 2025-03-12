‘For those who don’t understand English…’ - Mahama mocks NPP over free SHS

President John Dramani Mahama has called out members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over their claims that his administration will cancel the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.
According to him, his promise to review the policy does not amount to cancellation, as propagated by the NPP ahead of the 2024 general election.
Speaking after the swearing-in of the deputy ministers on Wednesday, 12th March, President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to the programme, highlighting the decision to uncap the GETFund.
He emphasised that his administration has resolved the challenge of dedicated funding for the programme, adding that the Free SHS policy has received the highest budgetary allocation since its implementation.
ALSO READ: Behind the Scenes: How Ato Forson’s 'made in Ghana' bag for 2025 budget was made
We’ve also proven through the budget statement that ‘review’ does not mean ‘cancel once and for all.’ For those who don’t understand English, ‘review’ does not mean to cancel.
We have finally found a remedy for the long-standing problem of the lack of dedicated funds for Free SHS. By uncapping the GETFund, we have freed resources to underwrite the single largest allocation to the Free SHS programme, which stands at GH₵3.5 billion since the programme started in 2017.
The President also highlighted the decision to allocate GH₵292.4 million for the provision of free sanitary pads to schoolgirls, as well as funding for the implementation of free tertiary education for persons living with disabilities.
In his address, President Mahama reiterated his caution to the deputy ministers and Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, the Minister of State for Public Sector Reforms, to avoid arrogance.
He also urged them to declare their assets in line with the deadline outlined by the Chief of Staff, warning of sanctions should they fail to do so.
ALSO READ: 5 dead after violent clashes between illegal timber loggers in Sehwi Agyemadiem
List of Sworn-in Deputy Ministers:
Ministry of Finance – Thomas Nyarko Ampem
Ministry of the Interior – Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi
Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry – Samson Ahi
Ministry of Education – Clement Abas Apaak
Ministry of Energy & Green Transition – Richard Gyan-Mensah
Ministry of Food and Agriculture – John Kofi Setor Dumelo
Ministry of Justice & Attorney General – Justice Srem-Sai
Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources – Yusif Sulemana
Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts – Yussif Issaka Jajah
Ministry of Roads & Highways – Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini
Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs – Rita Naa Odoley Sowah
Ministry of Works, Housing, and Water Resources – Gizella Tettey-Agbotui
Ministry of Defence – Ernest Brogya Gyenfi
Also, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba was sworn-in as the Minister of State for Public Sector Reforms.