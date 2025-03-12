5 dead after violent clashes between illegal timber loggers in Sehwi Agyemadiem

Five people have been confirmed dead, while several others have sustained severe injuries following violent clashes in Sehwi Agyemadiem, located in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Tuesday, 11th March, between rival factions of illegal timber loggers in the community. According to multiple reports, the deadly clash was triggered by tensions over control of prime logging areas.

An eyewitness account indicated that the conflict escalated into chaos, with opposing factions wielding weapons, including machetes, pump-action guns, and other dangerous tools.

Amid the violence, a Mitsubishi pickup truck (registration number GE 9075-17) was set ablaze.

While the identities of the deceased are yet to be made public, reports suggest they belonged to one of the factions involved in the conflict. The bodies of the deceased have since been transported to the mortuary, while the injured were rushed to hospitals in Sefwi Asawinso for treatment.

Meanwhile, several police personnel have been deployed to the area to restore calm and investigate the cause of the incident.

Law enforcement authorities are also working to apprehend those responsible for the violence.

The clash has sparked widespread concern over the growing threat of illegal logging activities in the region. The illegal felling of timber trees for commercial use is one of the leading factors contributing to deforestation in the Western North Region.

Experts warn that the continuous destruction of forest reserves could have devastating consequences on biodiversity, climate patterns, and local livelihoods.