Mahama orders probe into fatal Obuasi clash, Anglo-Gold Ashanti to cover medical bills

President John Mahama has ordered an immediate investigation into the fatal Obuasi clash that occurred in the late hours of Saturday, January 18, 2025.

The measure is in response to the tragic incident that resulted in the loss of eight lives. Illegal miners clashed with armed military personnel stationed at the AngloGold Ashanti mines in Obuasi.

In an earlier statement, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) reported that the clash occurred after a group of illegal miners attempted to intrude into the Deep Decline at one of the mine shafts in the aforementioned location.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson for the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Government expressed deep regret over the incident and assured the victims that justice would be served for their plight.

Meanwhile, the Government has also directed AngloGold Ashanti to fully cover all medical expenses of the injured individuals while facilitating the burial arrangements for those who lost their lives during the clash.