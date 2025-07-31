Tourist Guide: Avoid these 10 common mistakes when visiting Dubai

Dubai is a city that constantly defies expectations. Where else can you ski indoors while it’s 40°C outside, shop in malls larger than entire towns, and dine underwater surrounded by marine life? For many young travellers, it’s a dream destination that blends luxury, adventure, and unforgettable photo opportunities.

However, what many first-time visitors often overlook is that beneath the glittering skyline lies a deeply traditional society. The United Arab Emirates is not just a collection of skyscrapers and designer brands; it is a country built on Islamic values. These values shape laws, customs, and social expectations that may be very different from what you’re used to.

Think of Dubai as an incredible experience waiting to happen, but with rules you need to follow. Failing to respect these can lead to anything from fines and legal trouble to deportation. The good news? A little cultural awareness goes a long way. With the right approach, you can enjoy everything Dubai has to offer without crossing any lines.

Here are 10 important things to avoid when you visit Dubai

1. Public Displays of Affection

Dubai may feel like a modern city, but public affection is still a sensitive issue. Married couples can usually hold hands, but anything more affectionate may attract the wrong kind of attention and even lead to penalties.

The safest rule? Keep physical affection for private spaces. A kiss on the beach at sunset might feel romantic, but it could have legal consequences. Even unmarried couples should remain discreet. Remember, you are a guest in a conservative society, and showing respect is both courteous and crucial.

2. Inappropriate Clothing

bikini body

Fashion in Dubai is a blend of modern style and cultural sensitivity. While you will find trendy beach clubs and high-end malls, dressing modestly remains important.

Swimwear is fine at beaches and hotel pools, but once you leave those areas, cover up. Revealing outfits like crop tops, short skirts, and low-cut dresses are not appropriate in public places. Both men and women should aim to cover their shoulders and knees in public.

A scarf or lightweight jacket can be useful not only for modesty but also for the icy air conditioning in many indoor spaces.

3. Taking Photos Without Permission

Taking photos is second nature these days, but in Dubai, snapping pictures of people without their consent, especially women, is strictly prohibited.

Avoid photographing locals without permission, and steer clear of taking pictures of government buildings, airports, military facilities, and private property. What might seem like a harmless photo for your blog or social feed could be considered a serious offence.

When in doubt, ask. Most people will appreciate your courtesy and may even be happy to pose.

4. Using Offensive Gestures or Language

Angry drivers

Dubai enforces strict public decency laws. Swearing, rude gestures, or even raising your voice can lead to fines or worse. This also applies online. Complaining about a business or person on social media could be classed as defamation.

It pays to stay calm and courteous. Use your visit as a chance to practise respectful and diplomatic communication.

5. Drinking in Public

Alcohol is available in Dubai, but only in licensed venues such as hotels, bars, and private clubs. Drinking in public or being visibly drunk outside of these places is illegal.

Avoid carrying alcohol around the city, and never drink on public beaches or in parks. If you’ve had a drink, use a taxi or a ride-hailing service to get back to your accommodation safely.

6. Possession of Drugs

Heroin is one of the most trafficked drugs in the world

Dubai has one of the strictest drug policies in the world. Even trace amounts can lead to arrest. This includes residue on clothing, or substances in your system.

Some prescription medications, including certain painkillers and ADHD medications, are also banned. Always check the official UAE list of controlled substances before travelling. Carry any necessary prescriptions and a doctor’s note just in case.

Being prepared could save you from serious trouble at the airport or during your stay.

7. Eating in Public During Ramadan

Reciting Quaran in Ramadan

If you visit Dubai during Ramadan, do not eat, drink, or smoke in public during daylight hours. Doing so is both disrespectful and against the law.

Many restaurants and hotels will still serve non-fasting guests in private areas, and after sunset, the city comes alive with festive Iftar meals and cultural events. Ramadan can be a unique and rewarding time to visit, offering insight into local traditions and hospitality.

8. Overt Political or Religious Criticism

Freedom of speech has its limits in the UAE. Criticising the government, royal family, or religion is taken seriously and can result in fines or imprisonment.

This extends to social media, even if you are posting from your hotel room. Avoid political debates and focus instead on enjoying the beauty, culture, and innovation of Dubai.

9. Sharing Hotel Rooms Unmarried

Dubai real estate

Technically, it is illegal for unmarried couples to share a hotel room. However, many international hotels will not enforce this for tourists. Still, it is best to be discreet and respectful.

Avoid public displays of affection and do not overshare personal details at check-in. A respectful and low-profile approach is always the safest bet.

10. Disrespecting Local Culture

A view of downtown Dubai

Dubai is cosmopolitan and welcoming, but its culture remains rooted in Islamic traditions. Show your respect by dressing modestly, using polite language, and learning a few basic Arabic greetings.

Remove shoes when entering mosques, speak softly in public, and avoid any behaviour that might be seen as disrespectful. Small gestures of cultural awareness often lead to more meaningful interactions with locals.

Your Dubai Adventure Awaits

Dubai offers a unique blend of modern luxury and deep tradition. From sky-high brunches and desert safaris to luxury shopping and cultural exploration, it caters to every type of traveller.

Respecting the city’s laws and customs will not limit your experience. On the contrary, it will enrich it. By travelling with awareness, you allow yourself to enjoy all that Dubai has to offer, while showing the same respect you would expect from visitors in your own country.

