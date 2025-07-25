In Ghana, when we think of snacks, our minds often drift to pastries, soft drinks, or fried foods. While delicious, these options are usually high in sugar or fat and low in nutrients that actually keep us energised and satisfied. If you’re trying to build muscle, manage your weight, or simply avoid snacking out of boredom, high-protein snacks are the way to go.

Protein is a vital macronutrient that helps repair body tissue, supports metabolism, balances blood sugar, and keeps you feeling full for longer. But you don’t need to rely on expensive protein bars or imported health foods to get your daily fix. Many affordable and accessible options in Ghana can easily fit into your lifestyle—whether you’re at the office, in traffic, on campus, or working from home.

Here are 10 high-protein snacks you should consider adding to your diet right now:

High Protein snacks for Ghanaians

1. Boiled Eggs

Boiled eggs are arguably the easiest high-protein snack you can get in Ghana. They're affordable, portable, and filling. Each egg contains roughly 6 grams of high-quality protein, along with essential nutrients like vitamin B12, selenium, and healthy fats.

You’ll find them sold by street vendors in transparent buckets, often paired with pepper sauce or chopped vegetables. If you’re making them at home, boil a few at a time and store them in the fridge for up to a week.

Boiled eggs are low in calories but high in protein, making them ideal for weight management. Plus, they’re a great option for people who need a quick breakfast on the go.

2. Roasted Groundnuts

A staple in Ghanaian homes, roasted groundnuts (peanuts) are both tasty and protein-rich. Just a small handful (about 28 grams) can give you 7 grams of protein and healthy fats that help maintain energy levels.

They’re easy to carry in small sachets and can be eaten alone, sprinkled over banana or soaked gari, or blended into peanut butter.

Roasted groundnuts are plant-based and perfect for vegetarians or anyone reducing their meat intake. They’re also shelf-stable and widely sold in traffic, markets, and kiosks.

Watch out for vereating. Though healthy, they’re calorie-dense, so portion control matters.

3. Chinchinga (Suya Kebabs)

Chinchinga, our beloved Ghanaian kebab, is not only delicious but also an excellent source of lean protein—especially when made with beef, chicken breast, or gizzard. The meat is typically grilled on skewers and coated with suya spice (a blend of groundnuts, pepper, ginger, and other spices), giving it that irresistible kick.

One stick can offer 10–15 grams of protein, depending on the size and meat used.

Chinchinga is a high-protein, low-carb snack that satisfies cravings for something savoury without the excess carbs or oil of deep-fried foods.

Choose less fatty cuts of meat or request leaner portions if buying from a vendor.

4. Chofi (Turkey Tails) – In Moderation

Chofi is often viewed as a guilty pleasure due to its high fat content, but it also contains a good amount of protein. When grilled (instead of deep-fried), it becomes a more balanced snack—especially if enjoyed with fresh pepper and onions.

If consumed occasionally and in moderation, chofi can offer a satisfying protein boost—particularly after a long day or as a weekend treat.

Try pairing with steamed vegetables or plain cabbage slaw to reduce the overall oiliness of the snack.

5. Natural Yoghurt and Milk

Ghanaian supermarkets and shopping malls now carry more options for plain or natural yoghurt, which are high in protein and probiotics. A cup of yoghurt contains roughly 8–10 grams of protein, while a glass of milk offers about 6–8 grams.

Look out for brands that are low in added sugar, such as FanYogo Greek-style, Yomi yoghurt, or imported powdered milk that you can mix at home.

Dairy products are convenient, refreshing, and good for digestion, especially if you opt for unsweetened versions.

Mix in honey, sliced banana, or roasted oats for a more wholesome and balanced snack.

6. Koobi or Smoked Fish

Smoked tilapia, koobi (salted fish), or momoni (fermented fish) are mostly used in soups, but they also make for nutrient-dense snacks when grilled lightly and eaten alone. These fish varieties are rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential minerals like iron and zinc.

They’re affordable and easily found in local markets. Plus, they last longer than fresh meat and can be stored for days.

Watch the salt content, especially if you have high blood pressure. Koobi and momoni are quite salty by nature.

7. Tiger Nuts with Groundnuts or Dates

Tiger nuts (ataadwe) are known for their sweetness and fibre content, but when paired with a handful of groundnuts or dates, they become a satisfying and nutrient-rich snack. While they’re not the highest in protein, the mix is a natural energy booster with some plant-based protein benefits.

This combo is perfect for those needing sustained energy—ideal for students, busy professionals, or new mums on the go.

Tiger nuts are believed to support libido and digestion, making them a win-win snack.

Blenders are becoming more common in Ghanaian homes, which means smoothies are now easier to make than ever. Combine ripe bananas, milk or yoghurt, a spoon of peanut butter, and a sprinkle of oats or soya powder for a quick, nutritious drink.

This snack is rich in protein, carbs, and healthy fats—ideal for breakfast or a post-workout refuel.

Tiger nuts, chia seeds, or flaxseed if available.

9. Egg and Tuna Sandwich (With Whole-Wheat Bread)

This classic combo provides a double hit of protein—boiled egg and canned tuna. Use whole-wheat or brown bread for extra fibre, and avoid too much mayonnaise if you’re watching calories.

It’s an easy, prep-friendly snack that can be eaten warm or cold, and perfect to pack for work or school.

High-protein snacking doesn’t need to be complicated or expensive. With local Ghanaian staples like eggs, chinchinga, beans, and yoghurt, you can easily meet your daily protein goals while enjoying flavours you already love. Whether you’re managing your weight, toning your body, or just trying to stay energised, these options are practical, budget-friendly, and incredibly satisfying.