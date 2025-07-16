High Protein Foods: 6 Foods That Have More Protein Than Eggs

Eggs are often praised as the ultimate protein source, and for very good reason – a single large egg usually packs a respectable 6-7 grams of high-quality protein. They're convenient, incredibly versatile in the kitchen, and packed with essential nutrients, making them a fantastic dietary staple.

However, if you're looking to significantly increase your protein intake for fitness goals, weight management, or simply to ensure a more balanced diet, you might be surprised to learn that many other common foods actually offer an even bigger protein punch per serving.

Diversifying your protein sources is a smart move, not just for hitting your daily targets, but also for ensuring you benefit from a wider range of essential vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial compounds. It keeps your meals interesting too!

So, let's delve into six types of foods that typically contain more protein than a single egg, including the versatile world of beans and other plant-based champions, to help you broaden your protein horizons.

1. Chicken Breast

Often the go-to for fitness enthusiasts and healthy eaters alike, chicken breast is a powerhouse of lean protein. A standard 3-ounce (around 85g) serving of cooked, skinless chicken breast delivers an impressive 25-30 grams of protein.

That's more than four times the protein found in a single egg! It's incredibly versatile, perfect for grilling, baking, slicing into stir-fries, or shredding for sandwiches, making it an easy and efficient way to boost your protein at almost any meal.

2. Greek Yoghurt

Forget your average runny yoghurt; Greek yoghurt is a creamy, thick protein champion in the dairy aisle. A typical 5.3-ounce (around 150g) serving of plain, low-fat Greek yoghurt can contain a hefty 15-20 grams of protein.

This makes it an excellent option for breakfast, a satisfying post-workout snack, or even as a healthier base for savoury dips and sauces. Its higher protein content compared to regular yoghurt is down to the straining process, which removes more of the whey, concentrating the protein.

3. Lentils

For a powerful and incredibly versatile plant-based protein, look no further than lentils. Half a cup (about 100g) of cooked lentils provides approximately 9-10 grams of protein.

Not only do they offer more protein than a single egg, but they're also absolutely brimming with dietary fibre, which is brilliant for digestive health and helps you feel full. Lentils are a fantastic addition to hearty soups, warming stews, aromatic curries, or even cold salads, making them a staple for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

4. Salmon

Beyond its rich, delicious flavour and renowned heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is a superb source of high-quality protein. A 3-ounce (about 85g) serving of cooked salmon delivers roughly 19-22 grams of protein.

That's significantly more protein than an egg, along with a host of other vital nutrients. It's an excellent choice for a nutritious main meal, whether grilled, baked, or pan-fried.

5. Cottage Cheese

Often overlooked or relegated to diet food status, cottage cheese is a simple yet incredibly effective way to boost your protein intake. Half a cup (about 110g) of low-fat cottage cheese can provide approximately 12-15 grams of protein.

It's also particularly rich in casein, a slow-digesting protein that's excellent for sustained energy release and muscle recovery, making it ideal as a snack or even a light meal component. Enjoy it with fruit, vegetables, or stir it into savoury dishes.

6. Black Beans

Yes, beans are definitely a crucial part of the protein-rich family, and black beans are a prime example! Half a cup (about 85g) of cooked black beans contains around 7-8 grams of protein, nudging just past a single large egg.

Like other legumes, they're not just about protein; they're also packed with fibre and a variety of vitamins and minerals. This makes beans healthy and a versatile addition to tacos, vibrant salads, comforting chilis, or classic rice dishes, offering a satisfying texture and flavour.

Broaden Your Protein Horizons

While eggs will undoubtedly remain a brilliant and convenient dietary staple for many, incorporating these six foods (and many others available across various food groups) into your regular meals can significantly diversify your protein intake.

