Ghanaian cuisine, with its vibrant flavours and rich culinary heritage, offers a delightful array of dishes that are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients beneficial for cardiovascular health.

Eating well for your heart doesn't mean abandoning your favourite traditional Ghanaian meals; it's about understanding the ingredients and preparation methods that make them truly heart-friendly.

Here are 10 Ghanaian foods that are excellent choices for a healthier heart:

1. Kontomire (Cocoyam Leaves) for Heart Health

Often enjoyed as a stew or soup, kontomire is a nutritional powerhouse. These dark leafy greens are abundant in fibre, vitamins (especially C and A), and antioxidants. Antioxidants play a crucial role in protecting heart cells from damage, while fibre helps to lower cholesterol levels.

When preparing Kontomire for heart health, prioritising lean protein sources like smoked fish or mushrooms and using palm oil in moderation enhances its heart-healthy profile.

2. Garden Eggs

A staple in many healthy Ghanaian meals and soups, garden eggs (a type of African eggplant) are low in calories and rich in dietary fibre. Fibre is essential for digestive health and helps to regulate blood sugar and cholesterol, both vital for a healthy heart.

They also contain beneficial antioxidants.

3. Okro (Okra

Whether in a stew or soup, okro's slimy texture comes from soluble fibre, which is highly beneficial for heart health. This type of fibre helps to bind with cholesterol in the digestive tract, preventing its absorption and aiding its excretion.

Okro also provides vitamins C and K, making it a great addition to a Ghanaian diet for a healthy heart.

4. Waakye: A Fibre Powerhouse for Your Heart

This beloved combination of rice and beans is a fantastic source of complex carbohydrates and fibre. The high fibre content, particularly from the beans, contributes to lowering cholesterol and managing blood sugar levels.

The sorghum leaves traditionally used to cook Waakye also add beneficial compounds, including potassium and magnesium, which are crucial for maintaining healthy blood pressure. It's truly one of the best Ghanaian foods for blood pressure management.

5. Beans and Legumes (e.g., Black-Eyed Peas, Cowpeas)

Beans are a true superfood for the heart. They are an excellent source of plant-based protein, dietary fibre, and essential minerals like potassium and magnesium. Regular consumption of beans can significantly reduce levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and support healthy blood pressure.

They are versatile and can be incorporated into Ghanaian recipes for a healthy heart, like stews, soups, or enjoyed simply boiled.

6. Oily Ghanaian Fish: Rich in Omega-3s

Ghana's coastal regions provide an abundance of oily fish, such as mackerel, sardines, and herrings. These fish are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which are renowned for their powerful heart-protective benefits. Omega-3s help to reduce inflammation, lower triglyceride levels, prevent irregular heart rhythms, and can even slightly lower blood pressure.

Grilling, baking, or smoking these local Ghanaian ingredients for heart disease prevention is the most heart-healthy preparation method.

7. Plantain (Boiled or Roasted)

A versatile and widely consumed staple, plantain (especially when ripe) provides good amounts of dietary fibre and potassium.

Potassium is vital for counteracting the effects of sodium and maintaining healthy blood pressure, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease. For the nutritional benefits of plantain in Ghana, opt for boiled, steamed, or roasted over fried to keep it heart-friendly.

8. Sweet Potato

Often enjoyed as 'Ampesi' (boiled), sweet potatoes are a nutrient-dense carbohydrate choice. They are rich in fibre, potassium, and vitamins A and C. Their lower glycaemic index compared to some other starches also means a more stable blood sugar response, which is beneficial for long-term heart health.

9. Red Palm Oil (in moderation)

While often viewed with caution due to its saturated fat content, red palm oil is also a rich source of antioxidants like beta-carotene (which gives it its distinctive colour) and tocotrienols (a potent form of Vitamin E).

These antioxidants help protect the heart from oxidative damage. The key here is moderation, as excessive intake of any fat, including saturated, is not advisable in a Ghanaian diet for a healthy heart.

10. Agushie (Melon Seeds)

These white melon seeds are commonly used to thicken soups and stews in Ghana. Agushie is a good source of healthy fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated) and plant-based protein. These healthy fats contribute to lowering bad cholesterol levels and are beneficial for overall cardiovascular function.

