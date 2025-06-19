Top 10 biggest film industries in Africa in 2025

Africa's film industries have made remarkable strides in recent years, with their captivating narratives and diverse talent gaining significant international recognition. African films are now gracing big screens in European countries, earning nominations at prestigious events like the Oscars, and making a notable impact at various international film festivals. This burgeoning success highlights a continent brimming with creativity and a burgeoning cinematic landscape.

To celebrate the excellence of African cinema, we have curated a list of the top ten nations currently pushing the boundaries of filmmaking. This selection is based on countries that have produced highly successful films over the past decade, nurtured well-known stars across Africa, achieved significant box office revenues, and consistently surpassed local cinematic benchmarks.

Top African Film Industries

1. Nigeria (Nollywood)

Nollywood remains the undisputed behemoth of African cinema, releasing an astonishing 2,500 to 2,600 films annually. This makes it the world's second-largest film producer, trailing only India's Bollywood. With an estimated value of over $6.4 billion in 2022, Nollywood is projected to surge to $14.82 billion by 2025. Renowned for its low-budget productions and rapid filmmaking cycles, Nollywood excels at depicting relatable family dramas, love stories, and pressing social issues.

Blockbusters like Everybody Loves Jenifa and A Tribe Called Judah have shattered box office records, with the former grossing over 1.46 billion Naira in 2024. Employing over a million people, Nollywood dominates the English-speaking African box office, holding a remarkable 96.5% share in 2023. Its global reach has also expanded significantly through streaming platforms such as Netflix.

2. South Africa

South Africa is no doubt producing some of the best movies in Africa and in the world. In fact, the industry is one of the most cinematically prolific, producing breathtaking Sci-fi and other narratives that tell the African story in a unique way. The innovative use of technology in South African films brings them to the top of the list. They just might take over the African movie industry soon. In the last few years, the industry has improved on its storytelling approach and narrative by producing some of the finest films out of the continent: Queen Sono, King of Jo’burg, Amandla, The Letter Reader, How to Ruin Christmas, and a host of others. The industry continually seeks advancement with its approach and standard making them a force to reckon with on the continent.

3. Kenya (Riverwood)

Kenya's Riverwood produces approximately 500 films each year, generating an income of between $4.7 and $6.4 million. Known for tackling social issues such as HIV/AIDS, poverty, and corruption, Riverwood deftly combines imaginative storytelling with a simplistic approach, despite limited resources. Its films resonate strongly across East Africa, with local streaming channels and increased investment propelling the industry forward. Movies like Supa Modo have garnered international acclaim, underscoring Kenya's growing influence in African filmmaking.

4. Tanzania (Swahiliwood)

Tanzania's Swahiliwood also produces nearly 500 films annually, with an estimated income of $0.7 to $0.8 million. The sector has experienced a resurgence, focusing on Swahili-language films that highlight Tanzania's rich culture and traditions.

Swahiliwood's compelling stories have attracted a dedicated following in East and Northern Africa, gaining increasing attention at events like the Zanzibar International Film Festival. The industry's growth signals a rising demand for authentic East African narratives.

5. Uganda (Ugawood)

Ugawood produces around 200 films annually, with an estimated income of $0.5 million. Though operating on a smaller scale, Uganda's industry is renowned for its innovative and low-budget films, such as The Girl in the Yellow Jumper and Who Killed Captain Alex, which have amassed cult followings. Ugawood's emphasis on social concerns and artistic storytelling has cemented its position as a rising star in East African cinema.

6. Tunisia

Tunisia's film industry holds a significant place in African and Arab cinema, thanks to its extensive history, cultural depth, and expanding global presence. While smaller compared to giants like Nigeria's Nollywood or South Africa's cinematic hub, Tunisia's industry continues to thrive in 2025 as a creative force, blending Mediterranean and African influences with a focus on politically and socially relevant storytelling.

7. Ethiopia

Ethiopia's film business produces approximately 140 films a year, bringing in about $0.9 million. Ethiopian films are widely appealing across East Africa, known for showcasing the nation's rich heritage and culture. Digital platforms have facilitated the industry's growth, enabling directors to reach wider audiences. Although its output is less than that of Nigeria or Kenya, Ethiopian film production significantly contributes to the country's cultural representation.

8. Zambia

With around 105 films released annually, Zambia's film sector generates roughly $0.5 million in income. Zambian filmmakers address issues such as gender-based violence and corruption through their films, gaining recognition with titles like I Am Not a Witch, which premiered at Cannes.

Zambia's ambition to compete in African cinema is evident through recent government projects, including a $100 million investment plan to modernise infrastructure and establish a National Film Fund.

9. Liberia (Lollywood)

The Liberian film industry, often referred to as "Lollywood," is an emerging force in African cinema. It is characterised by its resilience, its ability to tell culturally significant stories, and its growing aspirations. In 2025, the industry is experiencing a revival, driven by local talent, international collaborations, and strategic initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable growth, despite historical challenges such as civil wars and the Ebola outbreak.

10. Ghana (Ghallywood)