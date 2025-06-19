Shatta Wale distances himself from alleged fraud case involving Godfather Kofi Boat

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has broken his silence following reports linking him to an alleged $100 million fraud case involving his godfather, Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat.

Kofi Boat, reportedly a key financier of Shatta Wale’s luxurious lifestyle, was arrested by the FBI alongside two other Ghanaian nationals and is facing extradition to the United States. The allegations have ignited widespread speculation online, with many questioning the possible implications for the celebrated musician.

In response, Shatta Wale released a video addressing the claims, firmly rejecting any association with fraudulent activities. He insisted that his wealth and success stem solely from his musical career.

I’m a clean boy. You guys are tagging me with fraud because your favourites can’t compare themselves to me. It’s music money. If you don’t know, come and let’s teach you. It’s hard work and dedication

Background

The unfolding case involves three Ghanaian suspects accused of orchestrating a complex cybercrime operation involving Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams, which reportedly defrauded victims and businesses in the United States of approximately $100 million.

The suspects—Kofi Boat, another individual known only as “Agony,” and a third unnamed accomplice—were apprehended on Friday, 13th June 2025, in a joint operation led by Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). A fourth suspect is said to be on the run.